‘Hey, Kiddo’ author to read his graphic novel in Scituate

Jarrett J. Krosoczka will read and sign copies of his graphic novel “Hey, Kiddo” — a memoir of growing up in Worcester with a mother addicted to heroin — at the Gates Middle School in Scituate on March 30.
The event’s flier says the book is geared toward young teens and cautions that it contained challenging themes, although overall it is “a story of hope and resilience; and about how grandparents, teachers, and art can help a child make it.”
Krosoczka is a New York Times bestselling author/illustrator with more than 40 books for young readers, including the “Lunch Lady” series.
Advertisement
Doors open at 6 p.m. for pizza and activities; the reading will start at 6:30 p.m. Buttonwood Books will have paperback copies of the book available for sale.
Tickets are $5, and proceeds will benefit the Friends of Scituate FACTS and Safe Harbor Cohasset. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are available at safeharborcohasset.org/events/.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.