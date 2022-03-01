‘It’s like a hole in my life.’ Friend recalls Preston Settles’ energy and love of sports

Settles collapsed and stopped breathing during a Brooks School basketball game in North Andover Feb. 5. He died Sunday night, both of his parents by his side, after an extraordinary 22-day long effort by his family and staff at Tufts Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital to save his life.

“We talked every day,’' Pereira, whom Settles called Manny, said in a telephone interview with the Globe Monday night. “Preston was my best friend...Preston was the guy to kind of light up a room. If Preston was out sick for a day, everyone noticed. If you’re in a classroom, you’d know because it just wouldn’t be the same.”

Manuel R. Pereira and Preston Settles met in sixth grade, bonded over a shared love for football and lacrosse, and remained close friends even as adolescence sent them to two different towns for high school.

Preston Settles was 15 years old.

And while many parents are frustrated seeing their teenage children sitting on a couch while crouched over an electronic device, Pereira said that was never an issue for the two friends. And Settles was the reason why.

“We never had a dull moment with Preston. He was always energetic,’' Pereira said. “We would never hang out and just sit on our phones. Preston would always want to be doing something. He was not a lazy kid. Always something to do.”

Pereira said they first met while both were attending the Fessenden School, but for this academic year, he was at St. Sebastian School in Needham while his close friend was at the Brooks School in North Andover. Settles showed his love for football, along with his determination, by learning how to be a kicker for his high school team as a freshman, Pereira said.

“He started kicking last fall and then kind of realized that he was pretty good at it. So he just got more and more serious about it,” Pereira said. “And then he eventually became the starting kicker as a freshman at Brooks. In his first year.”

The two never got around to talking about whether a professional career as a kicker awaited Settles.

“He never really reached his full potential,’' Pereira said.

Pereira said his family has a home on Cape Cod and that Settles was so gregarious, he knew more people in their neighborhood than they did themselves.

“My mom would call Preston the town’s mayor,” he said. “Wherever we were, he always had friends there, was hanging out with someone. It’s crazy how many friends he had.”

Pereira said he is working through his grief.

“It’s tough for sure. It’s like a hole in my life,’’ he said. “After he passed, I just feel, like, more alone. We would tell each other so much. Now, I just don’t know where to go with that. I just miss him a lot.”

He added: “I’m just taking it step by step, talking to people I need to talk to when I feel like it. And just trying to stay mentally tough.”

A celebration of Preston Settles’ life will be held Friday at Trinity Church in Copley Square in Boston, the family said. Viewing hours will be between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Services will follow.

