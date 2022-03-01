Lexington Historical Society showcases a favorite treat with ‘A Taste for Chocolate’

“A Taste for Chocolate” is a combination of virtual and in-person events that will conclude on April 7with a chocolate-themed fundraiser to support the museum.

The Lexington Historical Society is celebrating the history of chocolate through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, and chocolate tastings.

The Cacao Tree by Mark Catesby. Artists explored the new world and created works illustrating the cacao plant, where chocolate comes from.

Carol S. Ward, who became executive director last year, proposed the celebration in an effort to engage with community members and teach them about a treat that is so widely enjoyed.

“There is so much history, in both the agricultural side of things and the different processes of getting chocolate to be what we know it as today, that I want to share with people,” Ward said.

In addition to being a product that is consumed worldwide, chocolate has a special historical significance for the town of Lexington.

Tea was widely preferred to hot chocolate in the British colonies, but that changed during the American Revolution when the British Empire placed a tax on tea. Colonists began boycotting tea and replaced it with hot chocolate.

The Rev. Jonas Clarke of Lexington was a key figure in the effort to replace tea with chocolate and purchased large quantities of chocolate during the Revolutionary War, according to the museum.

The Lexington Historical Society has primary documents, including store accounts from the time of the war, that show the increase in chocolate consumption in Lexington.

Ward grew up learning the history of chocolate from her father, an executive at a chocolate company. “It’s a personal love of mine,” said Ward. “I try to make the effort at any place that I work to do some sort of history of chocolate related exhibition or programming.”

The exhibit can be seen at the Archives and Research Center at Munroe Tavern, 1332 Massachusetts Ave. Entry is free, but visitors must show proof of vaccination. For more information, go to lexingtonhistory.org.

“We are more than April 19, 1775. We offer all these really cool programs for such a diverse array of audiences,” said Ward.

Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com.