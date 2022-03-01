Lynn woman pleads guilty to role in drug ring that flooded North Shore with fake Percocet pills containing fentanyl

Prosecutors said Caruso was arrested last June and charged along with three alleged co-conspirators: her son Vincent Caruso, Ernest Johnson, and Nicole Benton. Authorities said Vincent Caruso allegedly ran the crew that sold counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to street gangs for distribution along the North Shore.

Rollins’s office in a statement said the defendant, Laurie Caruso , 51, pleaded guilty Monday in US District Court in Boston to one count of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances. She faces sentencing June 29.

A Lynn woman on Monday pleaded guilty to playing a key role in a drug ring that flooded the North Shore with fentanyl pressed in phony Percocet pills, according to US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office.

The contraband was produced with presses that can pump out thousands of pills every hour, prosecutors said, and since a single counterfeit pill can fetch up to $20 on the street, the drug ring likely reaped “millions of dollars in retail sales.”

Laurie Caruso, prosecutors said, admitted to being a “primary distributor” for the crew.

“Laurie Caruso admitted to trafficking over 30 kilograms of fentanyl, sold in the form of hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Percocet pills containing pressed fentanyl,” the statement said. “As part of her plea agreement, Laurie Caruso also agreed to forfeit over $100,000 in cash seized from the [drug ring] that were the proceeds of drug trafficking.”

Benton, prosecutors said, pleaded guilty last year to charges of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy. She faces sentencing Sept. 8.

Vincent Caruso and Johnson have both pleaded not guilty, and their cases remain pending.

“Vincent Caruso was recently indicted on Jan. 19, 2022, for his role in the conspiracy and faces additional charges,” the statement said.

