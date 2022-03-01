Man arrested in Mattapan on weapon charge after allegedly bringing gun to Encore Boston Harbor casino, police say

A 38-year-old Boston man allegedly brought a gun to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett Monday morning but fled from the gaming facility when security screeners detected the firearm, and he was later arrested in Mattapan, police said.
In a statement, police identified the man as John Monteiro. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Monteiro was spotted traveling in a vehicle in the area of 35 Paine St. around 1:24 p.m. Monday, according to police.
“The motor vehicle was wanted by Massachusetts State Police in connection to an incident that happened earlier in the morning at Encore Casino involving the detection of a firearm during a security screening where the suspect, later identified as John Monteiro fled,” the statement said.
Police recovered a gun from the vehicle, according to authorities.
“The firearm was loaded with one round in the chamber and fourteen rounds in the magazine,” the statement said.
Monteiro, police said, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He faces arraignment Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court.
