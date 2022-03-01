Man arrested in Mattapan on weapon charge after allegedly bringing gun to Encore Boston Harbor casino, police say

A 38-year-old Boston man allegedly brought a gun to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett Monday morning but fled from the gaming facility when security screeners detected the firearm, and he was later arrested in Mattapan, police said.

In a statement, police identified the man as John Monteiro. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Monteiro was spotted traveling in a vehicle in the area of 35 Paine St. around 1:24 p.m. Monday, according to police.