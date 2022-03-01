Man and woman facing charges after two children found near 100 needles in Manchester, N.H., apartment

The statement said officers responded on Feb. 10 around 5:10 a.m. to a report of a child needing medical attention at 141 West St. No one answered the door when police arrived, so they breached it and found Punturieri sitting on a bed with the children, according to the statement.

Manchester police in a statement identified the defendants as Raymond Punturieri, 33, and Tiffany Albert, 25. Punturieri was arrested Feb. 10, police said, and Albert was apprehended Monday.

A man and a woman are facing criminal charges after police found two young children surrounded by more than 100 syringes in a Manchester, N.H., apartment last month, authorities said.

“In the bedroom where the children were found officers saw more than 100 needles, many of which were uncapped,” police said. “The needles were scattered on the night stand and floor, and a few were even on the bed where the children were laying.”

Punturieri was arrested at the scene and the children were taken to an area hospital, police said. Investigators also contacted Albert, the mother of the two children, and learned she had left the apartment about six hours before police initially arrived, according to officials.

Albert is slated for arraignment Tuesday on two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless conduct, police said. Punturieri has been charged with two counts each of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, as well as charges of simple assault, criminal threatening, and resisting arrest, according to the statement.

“He also had an outstanding warrant from another agency,” police said.

