Masks no longer required on school buses or vans for K-12 students, state health officials say

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated March 1, 2022, 10 minutes ago

State public health officials said Tuesday that Massachusetts school children no longer have to mask up on their buses, as the impact of the Omicron surge earlier this winter continues to recede further.

The state Department of Public Health confirmed the mask reprieve on school buses via Twitter on Tuesday and a separate statement:

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated.

