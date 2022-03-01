Masks no longer required on school buses or vans for K-12 students, state health officials say

State public health officials said Tuesday that Massachusetts school children no longer have to mask up on their buses, as the impact of the Omicron surge earlier this winter continues to recede further.
The state Department of Public Health confirmed the mask reprieve on school buses via Twitter on Tuesday and a separate statement:
A reminder that in MA, face coverings are required in certain settings, such as some transportation and health care settings. Masks are no longer required to be worn on school buses or vans for K-12 students and children in childcare programs. More: https://t.co/Qo7muhd8yB— Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) March 1, 2022
This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated.
