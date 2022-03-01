Melrose library launches community book read program

The Melrose public library is seeking to engage residents who have felt isolated due to the pandemic, through the launch of a new community-wide book read program.

While its past community read programs have been aimed at generating excitement for reading, a special emphasis of the new program — the first the library has held since the start of COVID-19 — is to ease the feelings of loneliness many residents have experienced as a result of the pandemic, officials said.

The selected book, “American Like Me: Reflections on Life Between Cultures,” is a collection of 31 personal accounts by well-known people from immigrant backgrounds about growing up with connections to more than one culture.