Melrose library launches community book read program

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated March 1, 2022, 27 minutes ago

The Melrose public library is seeking to engage residents who have felt isolated due to the pandemic, through the launch of a new community-wide book read program.

While its past community read programs have been aimed at generating excitement for reading, a special emphasis of the new program — the first the library has held since the start of COVID-19 — is to ease the feelings of loneliness many residents have experienced as a result of the pandemic, officials said.

The selected book, “American Like Me: Reflections on Life Between Cultures,” is a collection of 31 personal accounts by well-known people from immigrant backgrounds about growing up with connections to more than one culture.

Fifty copies of the book, edited by actress and political activist America Ferrera, are available at the library for borrowing. The program, which runs through the summer, will also feature book club discussions, local author talks, and other events related to the theme of the program.

