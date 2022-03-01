Milton considers zoning change for memory care facility

Milton is holding a Special Town Meeting on Zoom on March 14 to consider four items, including a zoning change to allow construction of a memory care facility on Highland Street for adults who are unable to live independently.

Beth Israel Deaconess Milton, which owns the property, has proposed selling the land to a for-profit entity that would build a facility with 78 beds with admission preference given to Milton residents, according to the report from the Warrant Committee.

If approved, the zoning change would allow a developer to apply for a special permit to build a memory care facility in a residential district. The Warrant Committee supported the change, saying it meets “a substantial and growing demand.”