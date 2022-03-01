Milton considers zoning change for memory care facility

Milton is holding a Special Town Meeting on Zoom on March 14 to consider four items, including a zoning change to allow construction of a memory care facility on Highland Street for adults who are unable to live independently.
Beth Israel Deaconess Milton, which owns the property, has proposed selling the land to a for-profit entity that would build a facility with 78 beds with admission preference given to Milton residents, according to the report from the Warrant Committee.
If approved, the zoning change would allow a developer to apply for a special permit to build a memory care facility in a residential district. The Warrant Committee supported the change, saying it meets “a substantial and growing demand.”
Advertisement
The Special Town Meeting also will vote on a complex zoning change related to accessory dwelling units in existing residences, and whether to ask the state Legislation for a liquor license for a proposed brewery/pub at one Eliot St. A fourth article involves authorizing the town to spend $825,000 to connect nine houses on Randolph Avenue to the sewer system. The homes are currently on septic systems.
Milton has held all its Town Meetings remotely since June 2020 because of the “public health and safety risks posed” by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.