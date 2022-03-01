Newton seeks public input on Albemarle Field with survey

The survey, which is expected to take between 10 to 15 minutes to complete , asks respondents how often they visit the Albemarle area and how they travel there. It also asks what kinds of activities they participate in — such as using the pool, walking their dogs, playing sports, visiting Avery Woods, and visiting Cheesecake Brook.

Albemarle, a stretch of public open space between Crafts and Watertown streets near Cheesecake Brook, includes athletic fields and the Gath Memorial Pool in Newtonville. It is adjacent to Avery Woods and the Day Middle School.

Newton is seeking public input on the future of the city’s Albemarle Field as it develops a master plan for the area.

Advertisement

The survey is a collaboration between the Newton Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department and Friends of Albemarle, a local advocacy group.

It asks participants what kinds of improvements they would like to see for the area, such as opening a year-round pool, upgrading playing fields, and creating safer access to Albemarle for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The survey also asks people whether planning for Albemarle should include the impacts of climate change and flooding in the area. City leaders have warned of flooding issues along Cheesecake Brook due to climate issues.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the online survey will help planning for the space. The survey also comes amid discussions on how to renovate the Gath Pool.

“Your experience in using this 17-acre park with its playgrounds, pool, and athletic fields is extremely valuable as we consider the future of this area,” Fuller said in a statement.

The survey is available on the city’s website at newtonma.gov/government/parks-recreation-culture. Click on the “Albemarle Community Survey” link under the “Parks + Open Space Projects” option.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.