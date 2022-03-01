fb-pixel Skip to main content

Quincy man ordered held without bail on murder, armed robbery charges in slaying of Weymouth High School student

By John R. Ellement and Tonya Alanez Globe Staff,Updated March 1, 2022, 37 minutes ago
Jaivon J. Harris, 18, is charged with murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy in connection with the Feb. 15 murder of Nathan Paul, a 17-year-old Weymouth High School student.Quincy Police Department

QUINCY - A Quincy man was ordered held without bail Tuesday for allegedly participating in the murder of Nathan Paul, a 17-year-old Weymouth High School student shot to death last month.

Jaivon J. Harris,18, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges of murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy. Not guilty pleas were entered to the charges and Harris was ordered held without bail.

Paul was a well-known student at the high school where he was a member of the football team along with his older brother. Their coach, T.J. Byrne, memorialized Paul in a recent Facebook post.

“In what has become all too common in today’s society, we grieve the loss of another, promising young man. We were fortunate to have Nathan as a part of our team over the past four years,’’ Byrne posted on social media last month, “He was a gentleman and a pleasure to be around these past four years.”

Paul was preparing to attend prom on a double date with a close friend.

Around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 gunfire was reported near the intersection of Taffrail Road and Palmer Street in the Germantown section of Quincy, authorities said.

A teenager, later identified as Paul, was found with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a car. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page set up by a friend of the teenager has received $32,000 as of Tuesday, well over the $20,000 originally set as the goal for the fundraiser.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.

