Rhode Island business news: March 2022

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza joined Rhode Island Housing Thursday to announce a new partnership to support city residents in applying for rental and utility assistance funds through the agency’s federally-funded Rent Relief R.I. program .

Through the Rhode Island Housing grant, the city hired two staff members who specialize in the Rent Relief R.I. application process. They will be stationed at the Mayor’s Center for City Services and will coordinate efforts to promote the program as well as provide direct assistance to Providence constituents that call 3-1-1 or visit City Hall.

“COVID-19 has created financial hardships for many families in Providence, and that can lead to trouble paying rent or maintaining housing,” said Elorza. “We’re committed to reducing barriers to accessing the Rent Relief R.I. program, and my office is looking forward to providing direct support to those who need help submitting their application.”

Feb. 23, 2022

R.I. Commerce, URI looking for proposals to build life sciences innovation campus

Rhode Island Commerce and the University of Rhode Island issued a request for proposal, or RFP, for local and out-of-state developers to create Innovation Campuses to that would be dedicated to the state’s biotechnology and life sciences industries.

The RFP, which was posted Monday, said the state is looking to create a shared laboratory site that can advance biotech innovation and small-scale manufacturing, conduct early demonstrations, conduct translational research, and develop commercialization programming. The RFP is part of BioConnect’s New England’s application to the US EDA’s Build Back Regional Challenge, which was selected as a finalist. Their application focuses on the I-195 Innovation & Design District as one possibility.

House of Hope to distribute gas cards to Rhode Islanders living in their cars

The New England Convenience Store & Energy Markets Association donated 120 gas cards to House of Hope Community Development Corporation, which will distribute the cards to Rhode Islanders living in their cars to provide mobility and heat for the rest of the winter.

“Upon being made aware of this dire reality, it quickly became apparent NECSEMA was in a unique position to help,” said Jonathan Shaer, Executive Director of the New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association. “Staying warm in winter is something many of us take for granted and this is one way to help those in need.”

Since March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people living on the streets has increased by nearly 52 percent.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.