Rhode Island crime news: March 2022

Providence Police Detectives are seeking assistance from the public related to two incidents of vandalism that occurred at the Bank Newport City Center Providence Rink. The first incident took place on 7/15/21 at 1:06 a.m. and the second on 1/21/22 at 11:08 p.m. Both incidents took place in the area of the tunnel near the ice rink. The total damage of the graffiti amounted to approximately $7,000.00. Anyone with information related to either of these incidents or the individual involved is asked to please contact Detective Kevin Costa at (401) 243-6483.

Feb. 24, 2022

Warwick man sentenced to serve 8 years in state prison for child molestation

Edwin Aleman, 42, of Warwick, was sentenced in Kent County Superior Court to serve eight years at the Adult Correctional Institutions after pleading to sexually assaulting a female victim under the age of 14 at a home in Warwick last year. Aleman waived indictment and entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of first-degree child molestation, according to the Rhode Island Attorney general’s office on Thursday.

Aleman was sentenced to 20 years, with the balance of the sentence suspended with probation. The court also issued a no-contact order between the defendant and his victim. He will be required to register as a sec offender for the remainder of his life, GPS monitoring, will be subject to community supervision requirements under state law, and will be required to attend sex offender counseling.

“Day after day, month after month, Rhode Islanders are confronted with a grim reality: too many of our children are subject to sexual abuse, most often by someone they know,” said Attorney General Peter Neronha. “While the case numbers are staggering – over 400 over the past five years alone – it is important to remember that every one of those cases involves a single child and a single family, who will long bear the harms inflicted by the abuser.” — ALEXA GAGOSZ

Johnston man sentenced to serve 9 years in state prison for child molestation

Anthony Cerbo, 43, of Johnston, was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve nine years at the Adult Correctional Institutions after pleading to sexually assaulting a male victim under the age of 14 in 2018. Cerbo entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of first-degree child molestation and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree child molestation, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office.

Superior Court Justice Maureen B. Keough sentenced Cerbo to 30 years, with nine years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation. The court also issued a no-contact order between Cerbo and his victim. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, attend counseling, and will be subject to community supervision requirements under state law.

Prior to the assault, Cerbo connected with the victim using online dating app Grindr. They exchanged messages where the victim told Cerbo that he was 14 years old.

Cerbo had co-defendant, Matthew Heuser, pick up the minor victim and drive him to the Cerbo’s home in Johnston. Then Cerbo sexually assaulted the victim. It is alleged that Heuser also sexually assaulted the victim, according to the attorney general’s office.

Heuser is facing multiple felony charges, including including second-degree child molestation and conspiracy to commit first-degree child molestation.

“Here, the defendant, with the help of a co-defendant, came up with a scheme to use social digital media to identify a vulnerable child, and once identified, execute that scheme and prey on that child,” said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha. “While nothing can reverse the damage he has caused, it is my hope that the defendant’s conviction and the long sentence imposed by the Court will bring a measure of justice for the victim and his family. I am grateful to the victim for coming forward and demonstrating strength and resiliency throughout the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

Cerbo had been held without bail since his bail hearing in November 2018. — ALEXA GAGOSZ



