Rhode Island political news: March 2022

The candidates taking part include former secretary of state Matt Brown, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, Governor Daniel J. McKee, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz. WPRI investigative reporter Steph Machado will moderate the forum as candidates answer questions on taxing, spending, and the additional federal funds coming to the state.

The event will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, in Warwick, beginning with networking at 11 a.m. and a luncheon at noon.

­­­­­­“Rhode Island is at a critical moment; our economy is continuing to recover from the pandemic and at the same time the state has received an unprecedented influx of federal funds,” RIPEC President and CEO Michael DiBiase said. “The winner of the 2022 gubernatorial election will be tasked with developing long-term policy solutions and investments to improve the state’s fiscal position and expand economic opportunities for Rhode Islanders.”

— Edward Fitzpatrick

Feb. 28, 2022

Moquin posts draft of congressional announcement

Cameron Moquin, a rescue lieutenant in the Providence Fire Department, is taking steps to run for the open 2nd Congressional District seat as a Democrat.

Moquin has not officially announced his campaign, but he previously opened a campaign account with the Federal Election Commission, and now he has posted a draft of his announcement speech on social media.

“I’m not running because I need a job, I love my job. I’m running because of the issues that keep me up at night,” the announcement begins. “I’m running to bring issues to the table that affect us all, like health care, because of the stories I hear day in and day out on Rescue 5 about how hard it is for good people like you and me to get the care they need when they need it.”

Cameron Moquin, a rescue lieutenant in the Providence Fire Department Handout

Moquin, 39, lives in East Providence, in the 1st Congressional District, but said he and his family are “very enthusiastic about the potential to move back to Cranston,” in the 2nd Congressional District, if he’s elected.

Born in Cranston, Moquin graduated from Rhode Island College, where he received a psychology degree and then returned for a political science degree. He said he has been interested in politics since he was 13 and won an essay contest and visited Washington, D.C., where he met John Chafee, Claiborne Pell, and Jack Reed.

Moquin would join a Democratic field that includes Refugee Dream Center founder Omar Bah, former state Representative Edwin R. Pacheco, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, former Langevin communications director Joy Fox, Michael Neary, who worked for former Ohio Republican governor John Kasich, and US Commerce Department official Sarah E. Morgenthau.

The Republican field includes former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung, former state Representative Robert B. Lancia, and state Senator Jessica de la Cruz.

— Edward Fitzpatrick

Feb. 25, 2022

Reed compares Jackson’s resume to Thurgood Marshall’s

US Senator Jack Reed on Friday hailed the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court, describing her as “a brilliant person with a keen legal mind and impeccable credentials.”

Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, noted Jackson clerked for US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, worked as a public defender, and served as a federal district judge and a member of the US Sentencing Commission.

“She brings an incredible depth of experience to the court,” Reed said. “In fact, the last justice to have a resume like hers that includes a stint as a criminal defense attorney was Justice Thurgood Marshall,” who was the first Black Supreme Court justice in history.

Reed pointed out a Rhode Island connection, noting that Jackson once served as a law clerk for Judge Bruce M. Selya, a Providence resident and senior judge on the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

“Judge Jackson is an exemplary, history-making nominee,” Reed said. “She has served on the federal bench with distinction and reverence for the law and our Constitution. She has already proven herself to be a fair, independent-minded judge. She is someone who all Americans can count on to always put the Constitution first and serve justice.”

— Edward Fitzpatrick

