Three-alarm fire in Hopkinton displaces six residents

Three cats were rescued from a 3-alarm fire Tuesday at a 4-unit apartment house in Hopkinton that drew firefighters from several surrounding towns, according to the town’s fire chief.

Hopkinton firefighters responded within minutes to the fire at 10 Mayhew St., which was reported at 12:32 p.m., fire Chief Bill Miller said. None of the building’s six residents were home at the time the fire broke out, and firefighters were able to return the cats to their owners unharmed.

The fire originated from a second-floor porch on the right side of the house, according to Miller, who said that the building sustained “serious damage.” The department has determined that the fire was accidental, caused by “careless disposal of smoking materials,” he said.