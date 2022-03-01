Two protesters arrested at State House, police say

Procopio said “a small group of protesters tried to gain entrance to the State House at the Ashburton entrance. We arrested two of them of who tried to rush past the DCR checkpoint. The remainder of the group is starting to disperse.”

State Police on Tuesday arrested a small group of demonstrators who allegedly tried to push past a State House security checkpoint, officials said.

He said the two demonstrators taken into custody were still being booked Tuesday afternoon, so he didn’t yet have their names available. The specific charges they’re facing also weren’t immediately available.

The nature of the demonstrators’ protest wasn’t clear.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information comes out.

