Wellesley temple joins with MassBay to provide meals for needy students

MassBay Community College is teaming with Temple Beth Elohim to help combat hunger among its students in need.
The Wellesley temple is donating 120 nutritious meals every other week for the college to distribute free to students from its Wellesley campus who are facing financial challenges.
Temple volunteers prepare and freeze the meals, and deliver them to MassBay. The college stores the meals and discreetly provides them to students experiencing food insecurity, officials said.
Each student can receive up to five meals. The meals are being provided through TBE Table, a larger Temple Beth Elohim program in which the Reform Jewish congregation since last August has been distributing an estimated 500 meals monthly to partner organizations to distribute to people in need across Greater Boston.
Advertisement
The MassBay initiative is coordinated by the college’s Student Nourishment And Care Committee, a group of staff, faculty, students, and community volunteers formed in 2015 to reduce basic need barriers that impede student success.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.