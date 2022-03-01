Wellesley temple joins with MassBay to provide meals for needy students

MassBay Community College is teaming with Temple Beth Elohim to help combat hunger among its students in need.

The Wellesley temple is donating 120 nutritious meals every other week for the college to distribute free to students from its Wellesley campus who are facing financial challenges.

Temple volunteers prepare and freeze the meals, and deliver them to MassBay. The college stores the meals and discreetly provides them to students experiencing food insecurity, officials said.