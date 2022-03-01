Wellesley Town Meeting to be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns

Wellesley’s Annual Town Meeting will be conducted virtually this month due to continuing coronavirus concerns, the town said in a statement.

Wellesley’s five-member Select Board and Town Moderator Mark Kaplan have approved moving the session to Zoom. Town Meeting was planned to be held at Wellesley Middle School.

“While public health data continues to improve, the Town Moderator and local health officials raised concerns about the ability for Town Meeting Members to be physically distanced from each other in the auditorium and about the duration of the meetings, which can last up to five hours a night,” the statement said.