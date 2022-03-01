A yo-yo master teaches about life’s ups and downs

Each show focuses on a specific life skill, with titles such as “Positive Spin,” “How to Make a Mistake,” “Secrets to Being Social,” “SuperPOWER,” and “All Kinds of Kindness.” The Globe caught up with the North Easton resident for an interview.

Yo-yos have their ups and downs, and so does life. That’s the messaage of Brett Outchcunis , an entertainer, kid communicator and motivator known as “Ooch.” He’s leading “Skills for Life,” a seven-week series of family programs in Littleton, hosted by the town and public schools, designed to help build social and developmental skills in children.

Q: How did you begin your career as an entertainer, kid communicator, and motivator?

Outchcunis: Out of college, I was basically recruited into a yo-yo company as a touring yo-yo professional. There was a big yo-yo craze at the end of the ‘90s, and so it was awesome. In 2003 I decided I was gonna just go on my own and try doing yo-yo shows but with with actual value, using the yo yo as a vehicle to grab the attention of my audience and plant the seeds of positive messages.

Q: What tools do your experiences as a yo-yo professional give you for navigating everyday life?

Outchcunis: Yo-yos are a great analogy for anything. One of the things I talk to kids about is leveling up. In video games, you start at a certain level of skill and ability and the more you play, the more experience you get and the more abilities you then unlock. When I use the concept of leveling up with yo-yos, I do a trick called the elevator where the yo-yo appears to climb up the string. It looks like it’s rising up the string like an elevator.

Q: Is your program more important for your audiences now after the pandemic?

Outchcunis: Absolutely. When kids were doing remote learning, they were just stuck in in the house with their families, and everybody was just dealing with themselves 24/7. Frustrations had to have been at an all-time high, and to be able to learn how to take a step back and reset would have been so beneficial -- and in a lot of ways it was because I got to do a lot of Zoom performances and help them with that.





Q: What is “Positive Spin?”

Outchcunis: Positive spin is all about knowing what to do when you get frustrated or angry. We learn about the concept of perspective and learning how to look at things differently and put a spin on on our perspective.

Q: What is “How to Make a Mistake”?

Outchcunis: It’s knowing what to do after you make a mistake so that you can become an expert mistake maker. Basically, we can’t avoid mistakes. My goal is when, if a kid makes a mistake, by the time they’re done people will actually be impressed with how they handled it.

Q: What is “Secrets to Being Social?”

Outchcunis: I think in this age of social media and communicating through a keyboard, I think secrets to being social is just little tips and tricks about knowing how to communicate person to person, because I feel like social skills are dying. So I break secrets to being social into three categories. One is about talking, one is about listening, and the other one is about interacting or behavior.

Q: What is “SuperPOWER?”

Outchcunis: SuperPOWER is an anti-bullying program. Growing up, I was a target for bullies. I’m not a bullying expert, but I’m an expert on being bullied. The show is all about understanding what makes you super, because everybody has their own unique thing. I’m trying to give kids their power back when they’re faced with bullying.

Q: What is “All Kinds of Kindness?”

Outchcunis: There’s something really neat about kindness that I think people don’t don’t necessarily understand. I feel like I’ve cracked the code on it a little bit. We talk all things kind. It’s also about being the first to be kind. A lot of times we wait for people to be kind and it doesn’t happen, then we get mad. Let’s be the first one to be kind.

Q: Why should families attend your programs?

Outchcunis: I believe my messages are effective and useful, but they really need the support of the parents in order for them to be their most powerful, to really help reinforce it with the kids, and maybe even take a thing or two for themselves.

Q: What impact do you want your work to have?

Outchcunis: I want at least one member of my audience to have a moment where the light bulb goes off in their head and they say, “Oh my gosh, I never thought of it this way,” and it just shifts their way of navigating the world in a way that just makes things easier for them. If just one if just one of my audience members gets that benefit, I will feel happy and successful.

This interview has been edited and condensed.





Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com.