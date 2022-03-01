Amid fast-changing events, Biden looks ahead in State of the Union

“In the battle between democracy and autocracy,” he said, drawing a bipartisan standing ovation, “democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security.”

“I want you to know, we are going to be OK,” Biden said, opening his speech with praise for Ukraine and for the worldwide effort to isolate and punish Russia for an invasion that threatens the global order.

WASHINGTON — As a dangerous war rages abroad and with his domestic agenda stalled at home, President Biden on Tuesday used his first State of the Union address to project strength and resolve amid a backdrop of crises that could define his presidency.

It was an upbeat — albeit weighty — opening to a speech that has been re-written as history unfolds by the day, delivered by a president who is fighting lagging approval ratings and eager for a reset. Biden touted the US role in uniting European and other countries in their efforts to economically isolate Russia, and announced tough new measures to ban Russian planes from the United States and setting Justice Department prosecutors after Russian oligarchs.

Biden cast his administration’s key legislative accomplishments — an economic stimulus bill supported only by Democrats and a bipartisan infrastructure bill — as a balm for the economy, even as he acknowledged Americans’ pain over rising prices.

“But with all the bright spots in our economy, record job growth and higher wages, too many families are struggling to keep up with the bills,” Biden said, forced to reckon with the problem that polls suggest has kept his approval ratings underwater for months. “Inflation is robbing them of the gains they might otherwise feel.”

Biden’s speech, which was initially meant to focus on his plans for the economy and progress fighting COVID-19, was instead split between addressing the international crisis and his domestic agenda. The largely mask-less group of lawmakers, who were tested for COVID before attending, told the story of a cautious return to normalcy the president put forward.

“I know you’re tired, frustrated, and exhausted, but I also know this,” Biden said. “Because of the progress we’ve made, because of your resilience and the tools we have, tonight I can say we are moving forward safely, back to more normal routines.”

“Thanks to the progress we have made this past year,” he added, “COVID-19 need no longer control our lives.”

In some ways, the crowd in front of him told the story of the lightning-fast change coursing through the country. The maskless lawmakers were an unusually normal sight that reflects the administration’s effort to find a way to live with COVID after two years of trying to stop the spread with masking and social distance. Some of the assembled lawmakers wore yellow and blue — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — as a sign of support for a nation under assault on the other side of the globe. Justice Stephen Breyer stood somberly in his black robes, his presence a reminder of his impending retirement that offers Biden a chance for a big political win with his nomination of the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

But it also revealed the depths of the obstacles he faces as he attempts to enact the agenda he laid out. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat who frustrated Biden’s plans for a sweeping social spending bill and reform of the filibuster so he could enact new voting rights protections, sat with Republicans instead of members of his own party. And Republicans booed Biden when he spoke of his economic agenda.

Biden, who spent much of 2021 locked in protracted negotiations with Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, another moderate Democrat, offered up parts of the social spending bill they had sunk as an answer to inflation. He called on lawmakers to lower prescription drug prices, cut energy costs by combating climate change, cut child care costs, and make the tax system more fair.

“I think I have a better idea to fight inflation: Lower your costs, not your wages,” Biden said.

But, even though he is in need of positive momentum, it is no clearer now than it has been in recent months how he will get those measures through Congress.

His approval rating in some polls has plummeted below 40 percent since last summer as COVID cases surged again in recent months, and he’s faltered in two areas touted as his strengths: foreign policy and congressional deal-making.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll released over the weekend showed the depths of Biden’s troubles. His overall approval rating reached a new low of 37 percent. Just 36 percent of Americans said they thought Biden was a strong leader and only 40 percent said he had the mental sharpness to be an effective president.

But the poll also indicated an opportunity for him in the Ukraine crisis. Two-thirds of respondents said they supported economic sanctions against Russia by the United States and its European allies. And eight in 10 said they viewed Russia as unfriendly or an enemy to the United States.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.