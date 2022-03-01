Biden denies executive privilege claims for Navarro and Flynn in Jan. 6 committee probe

Navarro responded with an e-mail saying: “Mr. Biden is not the president I worked for. Donald Trump is. It is fanciful and dangerous to assert that a sitting president can revoke the Executive Privilege of his predecessor.” Navarro added in the e-mail to the Biden White House: “See you at the Supreme Court.”

“President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the national interest and therefore is not justified,” said a letter to Flynn’s attorney from deputy White House counsel Jonathan Su. A similar letter was sent to Navarro. The letters were first reported by Axios.

The White House counsel’s office informed former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday that President Biden would not back claims of executive privilege to shield them from testifying before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol.

Flynn's attorney David Warrington responded to the White House counsel's office saying that his client had not asserted executive privilege in connection with the select committee's subpoena. In addition, Warrington said his client had never refused to appear before the panel.

The decision by Biden is just the latest in a running series of disagreements with his predecessor over claiming executive privilege.

Last year, Biden rejected a similar claim by Trump regarding other White House documents sought by the Jan. 6 committee. Trump unsuccessfully sought to block the release of those records in court. In February, Biden ordered the release of visitor logs from the White House during Trump's tenure to be turned over to the committee, over Trump's objections.

Navarro, who was subpoenaed in early February, joined a long list of Trump advisers who cited the former president's claim of executive privilege as a reason not to participate in the committee's inquiry. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sought to withhold some testimony, citing executive privilege. The panel voted to cite Meadows for contempt of Congress for failing to cooperate.

Stephen Bannon has also claimed the privilege, raising the question — which also applies to Flynn — of whether executive privilege could extend to a former adviser now outside the government. The Justice Department has indicted Bannon on a charge of contempt of Congress for his refusal to cooperate with the panel.

WASHINGTON POST

Texas primaries offer early look at midterms

The Texas primaries on Tuesday will provide the first pieces of the 2022 midterm puzzle.

The strength of the two parties’ ideological factions. The intensity of Donald Trump’s continued hold on the Republican electorate. And, for bullish Republicans, the earliest signs of how advantageous the political climate has become.

The full picture of the 2022 landscape will be revealed through a series of state-by-state primaries held over the next six months. But the country’s first primary elections in Texas represent almost a sneak peek of many of the coming dynamics nationwide in an increasingly challenging environment for President Biden and the Democrats. That includes the impact of strict new voting rules imposed by the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature and the political salience of abortion for both parties.

A Texas state law last year effectively banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, and this year a ruling from the US Supreme Court is expected in the Mississippi abortion case, which could affect procedures in multiple states. In South Texas, progressives are attempting to defeat one of the last anti-abortion Democrats remaining in Congress, Representative Henry Cuellar, and they received a political gift when the FBI recently raided his home. Falling short under those circumstances would be a blow for the left after Cuellar narrowly won two years ago.

At the top of the ticket, Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, is widely expected to vault past two spirited right-wing challengers. But he is also likely to come nowhere close to the 90 percent he marshaled in his last primary four years ago, a testament to an increasingly restive Republican base.

Abbott has aggressively catered to that base over the last year and in the campaign’s closing days, telling state agencies to investigate treatment for transgender adolescents as “child abuse” and suggesting he might pardon more than a dozen Austin police officers who were indicted on charges of using excessive force during racial justice protests in 2020.

“There is an ongoing battle: the mainstream conservatives versus more right-wing, more conspiratorial and paranoid voices,” said Ray Sullivan, a Republican strategist who served under two Texas governors, Rick Perry and George W. Bush. “Some of the primary elections will help determine where the energy is in the party.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Judge lets Ga. maps stand despite concerns

ATLANTA — A federal judge said that while it’s likely that some parts of Georgia’s redistricting plans violate federal law, he will allow the new congressional and state legislative maps to be used for this year’s elections because changes at this point would be too disruptive.

US District Judge Steve Jones’s 238-page ruling came late Monday in three lawsuits challenging the newly drawn districts that were crafted by state lawmakers and signed into law last year by Republican Governor Brian Kemp. The lawsuits, filed by African American organizations and individual voters, allege the maps weaken the growing electoral strength of communities of color in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.

The plaintiffs had filed motions for preliminary injunction seeking, among other things, to keep the state from using the new maps during any elections, including this year’s midterms. Jones presided over a six-day hearing on those motions last month.

He wrote in his order that he believes the plaintiffs “have shown that they are likely to ultimately prove that certain aspects of the State’s redistricting plans are unlawful.” But he said changes at this date are “likely to substantially disrupt the election process.”

He noted that the Supreme Court has repeatedly said lower federal courts should not change election rules “on the eve of an election.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Iowa governor gets national stage

DES MOINES — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is introducing herself to a divided nation as the Republican foil to President Biden after his State of the Union address, though without the presidential buzz that often accompanies the role.

Lesser known than 2024 presidential prospects Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Reynolds is expected to use the televised GOP response to highlight her five years presiding in the Republican-controlled Iowa Capitol, where she’s pursued an agenda every bit as conservative as her nationally rising peers.

“It’s Iowans making their own decisions for their own families and future,” Reynolds said in January, repeatedly accusing the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress of overreach during the governor’s annual speech to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature.

Reynolds’s policy record — paired with the vocal support of former president Trump, although with a lower national profile — might make her a safe choice for Republicans heading into a midterm election season where they are fighting to regain control of Congress.

Reynolds’s agenda has been to slash taxes, finance private school options, trim access to voting, keep transgender student athletes from competing with those who share their identity gender, and ban from schools controversial books and teachings, including lessons about systemic racism and white privilege. Last June, she dispatched about 30 Iowa State Patrol officers to the Mexico border for roughly two weeks to assist with law enforcement.

It’s a familiar list of national GOP priorities, one that’s been pursued by DeSantis, Abbott and others, though Reynolds has suggested she has no ambition beyond Iowa. Still, she has increasingly become a regular presence to a national Republican audience over the past year, appearing on Fox News about a dozen times.

ASSOCIATED PRESS