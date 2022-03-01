Biden touts economic gains but says more work is needed to lower inflation

He outlined a series of steps designed to rein in fast-rising prices, including strengthening an overwhelmed supply chain, building more products in the US, promoting competition in highly concentrated industries, raising the federal minimum wage to $15, and reducing costs paid by families for things like prescription drugs, child care, and higher education.

“Inflation is robbing them of the gains they might otherwise feel,” Biden said in his State of the Union address. “I get it. That’s why my top priority is getting prices under control.”

WASHINGTON—President Biden on Tuesday night touted the nation’s economic improvements during his first year in office, but acknowledged that more work is needed to bring down decades-high inflation levels that have left “too many families...struggling to keep up with the bills.”

Advertisement

But none of the measures he outlined, some of which require congressional approval, will work in the short term. That shows the limits faced by the White House in battling inflation even as the war in Ukraine fuels more of it by pushing up the cost of oil. The Federal Reserve is the government’s main inflation-fighter and is poised to start slowly raising its benchmark interest rate this month to try to reduce demand.

Get Coronavirus Next The next phase of our pandemic newsletter that keeps you updated on the latest developments as we step into a new normal. Enter Email Sign Up

The consumer price index rose at an annual rate of 7.5 percent last month, the highest since 1982. By most other measures, the US economy is booming as it recovers from the pandemic. The nation created a record 6.6 million jobs last year and total economic output grew by 5.7 percent, the best since 1984. But increased demand by consumers and supply chain bottlenecks have caused prices to shoot up in the US and in much of the world.

“Look, our economy roared back faster than almost anyone predicted, but the pandemic meant that businesses had a hard time hiring enough people....to keep up production in their factories,” Biden said. He noted that a big factor in last year’s inflation was the cost of cars driven up by a shortage of semiconductors.

Advertisement

Biden said he knows inflation has been difficult after two years dealing with COVID.

“The pandemic has been punishing,” Biden said. “And so many families are living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to keep up with the rising cost of food, gas, housing, and so much more.”

“I understand,” he said, recounting his own experience growing up “in a family where if the price of food went up, you felt it.”

Biden said that was why he pushed to pass the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan a year ago, which included $1,400 checks for most people. But some economists believe that spending added to inflation here that has outpaced strong wage growth.

Rising prices have caused consumer confidence to tumble, taking Biden’s approval ratings with it. A Washington Post/ABC News poll released over the weekend found Biden’s approval rating on the economy was 37 percent, the same as his overall rating.

Biden called on Tuesday for reducing the reliance on global supply chains by making more products in the US. The White House also has focused on improving competition in concentrated industries like meatpacking, arguing large companies are using their market power to drive up prices beyond their higher costs.

This week, the Biden administration said it would expand those efforts to ocean freight transportation, which he said is dominated by three global alliances of carriers. The Federal Maritime Commission will ramp up its oversight of the industry and work with the Department of Justice to promote more competition.

Advertisement

“When corporations don’t have to compete, their profits go up, your prices go up, and small businesses and family farmers and ranchers go under. We see it happening with ocean carriers moving goods in and out of America,” he said. “Tonight, I’m announcing a crackdown on these companies overcharging American businesses and consumers.”

In addition, Biden called for Congress to pass parts of his Build Back Better legislation, a roughly $2 trillion social spending and climate change bill that stalled in the Senate. He argued that combating climate change would reduce energy costs by $500 a year for the average family and that his plan for child care would reduce those costs by about half.

“One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer,” Biden said. “I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages.”





Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.