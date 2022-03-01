Boebert blames deaths of US soldiers during Afghanistan withdrawal on Biden as he discusses late son

“Veterans are the backbone and the spine of this country. They’re the best of us. I’ve always believed that we have a sacred obligation to equip those we send to war and care for those in their family when they come home,” Biden said. “Our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan faced many dangers. ... When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best-trained warriors in the world — never the same.

Biden is pursuing legislation to help veterans suffering exposure and other injuries. He was in the middle of discussing his administration’s support for veterans when he was interrupted by Boebert.

In a rare discordant moment at President Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday, Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado yelled out that Biden was to blame for the 13 service members who were killed during last August’s chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. Cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.”

“You put them in. Thirteen of them,” Boebert yelled as Biden mentioned his late son Major Beau Biden, a veteran who died from brain cancer and served near toxic military burn pits, used extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan.

She was immediately met with boos and cries of outrage from those in attendance. Biden continued on with his remarks following the momentary disruption.

“I know. One of those soldiers was my son,” Biden said. “I don’t know for sure if the burn pit he lived near ... in Iraq, and earlier than that Kosovo, was the cause of his brain cancer — a disease of so many of other troops. But I am committed to finding out everything we can.”

While his administration’s response to Russian aggression in Europe has been met with rare and remarkable bipartisan support, the division between the two parties in Congress is palpable, even among factions of Democrats.

