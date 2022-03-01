Boston to lift mask mandate for some indoor spaces on March 5

Beginning Saturday, people will no longer be required to wear masks in Boston’s gyms, bars and restaurants, museums, and entertainment venues.

Boston will lifts its mask mandate for certain indoor venues on March 5, city officials announced, citing declining COVID-19 positivity rates, less strain on the health care system, and higher vaccination rates.

“We’re heading in the right direction—with declining COVID positivity rates, less strain on our healthcare system & vaccination rates higher than ever,” Mayor Michelle Wu said on Twitter.

There are still some settings where face masks will be required because of federal and state rules.

For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still mandates that people wear face coverings on public and private transportation services, such as the MBTA, commuter rail, and Uber and Lyft vehicles. And while the state lifted its broad mask mandate last May, it still requires face coverings be worn in places like health care facilities, congregate care facilities, and prisons.

“Based on the data we have seen over the past weeks, we can remove some of the prevention and mitigation strategies that have been necessary to protect residents,” Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, commissioner of public health and executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said in a statement. “I am optimistic about where our city is headed, and the Commission will continue to monitor our key metrics and adjust our policies accordingly.”

The commission is still recommending masks in indoor places for people at higher risk for severe illness due to COVID-19.

The decision comes two weeks after Wu lifted the city’s proof-of-vaccination mandate.

This breaking news story will be updated.

