Boy charged in Michigan school shooting will stay in jail

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school will remain in jail while awaiting trial, a judge said Tuesday, rejecting a request for his transfer to a facility for teens.

A transfer would be a burden for the understaffed Children's Village and too risky for others there, Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe said.

Ethan Crumbley's “basic needs are being met at the jail,” Rowe said. “He has food, water, television, books, showers, and communicates with the public and family members through electronic communication.”