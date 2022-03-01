Coronavirus in Eastern Massachusetts waste water falls again, suggesting decline in cases is persisting

The amount of coronavirus in eastern Massachusetts waste water has fallen again, suggesting that the persistent decline in cases since the peak of the Omicron wave is persisting.
On the last day of February, researchers with Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics found 103 copies of the virus per milliliter in samples collected south of Boston and 109 copies per milliliter in waste water collected north of the city.
That’s a steep drop from more than 11,000 copies of the virus found north of Boston at the peak of the Omicron wave, and roughly equal to what researchers found in July, when cases were at their lowest and the Delta variant was just beginning to take hold.
Advertisement
Wastewater data comes from Boston and 42 of the cities and towns surrounding it. It uses water samples from the Deer Island Plant on Boston Harbor, where sewage is tested to determine the number of SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of waste water, before it is treated and pumped miles into the ocean.
SARS-CoV-2 RNA is shed in fecal matter of infected people.
Unlike data from nose swabs, the sewage data does not depend on testing availability or accessibility. And the amount of viral RNA detected in the water often correlates with new confirmed COVID cases a few days later, according to Biobot Analytics, which conducts the testing.
Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.