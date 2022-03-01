Coronavirus in Eastern Massachusetts waste water falls again, suggesting decline in cases is persisting

The amount of coronavirus in eastern Massachusetts waste water has fallen again, suggesting that the persistent decline in cases since the peak of the Omicron wave is persisting.

On the last day of February, researchers with Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics found 103 copies of the virus per milliliter in samples collected south of Boston and 109 copies per milliliter in waste water collected north of the city.

That’s a steep drop from more than 11,000 copies of the virus found north of Boston at the peak of the Omicron wave, and roughly equal to what researchers found in July, when cases were at their lowest and the Delta variant was just beginning to take hold.