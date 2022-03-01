Five takeaways from Biden’s first State of the Union

During Biden’s first State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, the president addressed all of these topics. In so doing he may have hoped for a reset of sorts given that Congress is not discussing any major pieces of legislation right now and his approval ratings dropped to match that of Donald Trump’s for the first time just a few weeks ago.

You may have noticed there are a few items on President Joe Biden’s desk lately. There are the highest levels of inflation in 40 years. There is an international crisis threatening to create a new world order. There is also the global pandemic, which has been getting better the past few weeks, but still factoring into American life in nearly every way.

In case you missed it, here is a quick recap of what people will be talking about.

Russia, Russia, Russia

Even Biden aides admit this speech was a lot different than it would have been a week ago. Just six days before the State of the Union, Russia invaded Ukraine. For Biden’s purposes during the evening, the situation in Ukraine provided an emotional core of bipartisan unity. There were several calls to back the people of Ukraine that were met with standing ovations from Republicans and Democrats alike, many of whom were wearing the Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow.

There was a lot of tough talk to frame the war as being unnecessary and backfiring on Russian President Vladamir Putin. The only real news was that Biden will ban Russian airlines from flying over American airspace, as many European countries have already done.

It’s the economy, stupid

Biden used the momentum and uplift from the Ukrainian crisis to lead into an extended conversation about rising inflation. He pledged to address the problem even as gas prices are now at their highest since 2014, spiking after the invasion of Ukraine.

He pledged that his plan to address inflation would “lower your costs and lower the deficit” – if passed. Biden’s legislative agenda has been stalled, largely because he cannot get all Democrats behind him.

But the discussion of the economy was also the moment bipartisan spirit was lost in the chamber. In fact, the first “boo” came as he started to say that the tax cuts passed during the Trump administration only benefited the top 2 percent of American wage earners.

A booster shot for approval ratings?

Biden made extended remarks on the pandemic in the second half of the speech. He noted that the Centers for Disease Control announced new regulations that will mean masks won’t be recommended widely as hospitalizations are have come down in recent weeks.

Biden was able to declare that, “thanks to the progress we have made this past year, COVID-19 need no longer control our lives.” While at the same time he said, “I cannot promise a new variant won’t come. But I can promise you we’ll do everything within our power to be ready if it does.”

Importantly, Biden didn’t declare victory over COVID.

What he didn’t address

The State of the Union address is an agenda-setting speech. It is about what the president thinks the nation needs to focus on in the coming year. There is only so much time in one speech and edits need to be made. That said, it was notable that China, the nation that is America’s biggest competitive rival, was only mentioned twice in passing.

Or that climate change was not the focus of a major block of the speech. Nor was there a discussion of the nation’s racial reckoning and ways he hopes to address it. Indeed, while he specifically mentioned women and the LGBTQ community, the word “Black” never appeared in his prepared remarks.

What others yelled

In a moment that recalled the incident in which South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson shouted “You lie” during a State of the Union address given by Barack Obama, on Tuesday a different Republican member of Congress was interrupting a different Democratic president.

Near the very end of the speech, as Biden was talking about veterans who fell ill after being near burn piles, ultimately sending them to flag-draped coffins, Representative Lauren Boebert shouted the phrase “you put them in, 13 of them.”

Her comment, appearing to reference the number of Americans who died during the withdrawal from Afghanistan, drew immediate boos from other members, but Biden didn’t acknowledge it.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.