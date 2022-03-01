How to watch tonight’s State of the Union

Extra security measures have been taken to protect the President after the 2021 insurrection decreased confidence in the existing standards.

Trucker convoys are the primary protests expected by Capitol Police. Modeled after the blockade at the Canadian border, the truckers say they will demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions, such as mask and vaccine mandates.

President Biden is set to deliver the 2022 State of the Union address on Tuesday. The National Guard is on standby as protestors are expected in D.C.

Despite no credible or specific threats having been made in reference to the speech, a fence has been erected around the Capitol Building. About 700 National Guard members are on standby, and these measures will last until at least March 7, reports WTOP.

The number of viewers of the State of the Union has trended downward in recent years, with last year’s address garnering the smallest audience since 1993. However, with Biden’s low approval ratings, the conflict in Ukraine, and the struggling economy, this year’s speech is sure to be interesting. Here’s how to tune in:

When and where:

Biden is scheduled to speak at 9 p.m. Eastern time at the US Capitol.

Watch on TV:

The speech will be aired live on major networks and news channels. C-Span will also provide live coverage.

Stream it:

The Globe will stream the speech here. But, if you’d prefer another way, you can stream it on the White House’s website and social media.

GOP response:

Typically, a representative from the party out of power issues a response to the State of the Union. This year, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will speak on behalf of the GOP. Reynolds leans conservative and will take the stage from Des Moines after Biden.

As it did last year, the Working Families Party will also deliver a response to Biden’s speech. Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib will speak on behalf of the party.

What about COVID?

The requirement for attendees to wear masks has been lifted but everyone must take a coronavirus test before entering the House chamber. Senator Marco Rubio will not be attending due to this requirement. “I don’t have time,” he told The Hill.

This will be Biden’s first State of the Union address. In 2021, Biden’s first year in office, he spoke at a joint session of Congress instead. The reason for the annual speech comes straight from the Constitution. The third section of the second article says the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”





