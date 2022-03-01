Infrastructure plan at risk, Biden emissary urges cooperation

The governors pushed back on federal attempts, outlined in a memo, to encourage states to use the funds to repair roads instead of expanding them, which the Biden administration said would exacerbate auto emissions. The letter urged the administration to refrain from using the law to push its “social agenda,” which they said would impede their own goals for the package, and to give them “maximum regulatory flexibility” in spending the funds.

That same day, 16 Republican governors sent a letter to Biden that underscored the steep challenge he faces in turning his ambitions for the law into reality.

WASHINGTON — At a rare formal news conference in January, President Biden hailed the $1 trillion infrastructure package that Democrats and Republicans had recently approved, promising that miles of roads would be rebuilt, railways, and bridges would be upgraded, and America’s public transit system would become a source of international envy.

Biden has spent the past several weeks traveling around the country to sell the package, which is central to his broader agenda of reducing emissions, promoting racial equity, creating jobs, and providing relief to disadvantaged households. But much of its success rests with state leaders, who get to decide how to use much of the funds and who may not always share the president’s goals.

At the center of that tension is Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor who helped rebuild the city after Hurricane Katrina. As Biden’s infrastructure czar, Landrieu is responsible for ensuring that a signature piece of the president’s agenda is carried out along his terms.

He has engaged in an outreach campaign with state and local leaders in an attempt to fulfill Biden’s vision, talking with nearly every governor and more than 55 mayors and touring the country to promote the law. On Feb. 16, Landrieu met with a bipartisan group of senators to discuss their goals for the funding.

Some state leaders said their priorities aligned well with the federal government’s, such as repairing existing roadways, fixing decades-old bridges, and expanding Amtrak service.

“Broadly speaking, the bill’s goals and our goals are the same,” said Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut, a Democrat. “It’s about upgrading antique infrastructure that’s key to economic development. It is about fairness and equity.”

But others, while accepting the money, have bristled at federal attempts to guide how it is spent.

Governor Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, who signed the Jan. 19 letter, said states, particularly those outside the East Coast, needed the space to achieve their own priorities, such as constructing highways. He also said the expansion of Amtrak service, a key goal of the Biden administration, was “not much of use” in Nebraska given its less dense population.

Landrieu called Ricketts in November to discuss how the two sides could coordinate efforts. While the governor said he appreciated the call, he is not optimistic that the Biden administration will give states the flexibility they need.

“Outreach doesn’t matter if you’re going to restrict us,” Ricketts said.

Republican lawmakers, several of whom voted with Democrats to pass the law, have sided with the states. Senators Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia wrote their own letter to governors telling them to ignore the administration’s memo, which they said had “no effect of law.” On Feb. 18, McConnell, Capito, and 27 other Republican senators sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticizing the memo.

Landrieu, in an interview with The New York Times, said the letter from the governors did not surprise him.

“There will always be a conflict in that zone,” he said about the tension between the federal government and states.

Resolving that conflict will be a delicate balancing act. He acknowledged that governors would “have the ultimate decision” and that some communities, such as those with fewer roads and bridges to repair, would need more flexibility.

“In those instances, it makes perfect sense for them to do that. In other states, it doesn’t,” Landrieu said. “There’s got to be flexibility in there, and we recognize that.”

But he made it clear that the Biden administration would continue to try to influence the types of projects the funds went toward, including by issuing federal guidance and recommendations.

“The federal government does have the power to set what they call guidance and rules and regulations,” Landrieu said.

So far, some states have shown a willingness to defy — and challenge — those rules.

Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona, a Republican whose state recently sued the Biden administration over efforts to recoup stimulus funds, said his office was not afraid to push back if he believed federal guidance was too overreaching. Ducey said widening highways was one of his top priorities for the rapidly growing state.

“We don’t need additional guidance from the federal government,” he said.

Most of the money has yet to flow, with just nearly $100 billion allocated to state and local governments and the bulk of funding expected to be released over the next two to three years.

That poses another challenge for Landrieu. It could be years before many of these projects are complete, making it harder for Biden to highlight the law’s impact in the midterm elections and before his reelection campaign.