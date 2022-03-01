Markey wears mask at SOTU as a reminder of the continued risks posed to many Americans

Following a notable decline in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the country — after a surge driven by the Omicron variant — states are pulling back on protocols like mask mandates. Many have also signaled an increasing willingness to move on to a new normal as fears subside.

“I’m wearing a mask tonight at the #SOTU because we all need to remember that the immunocompromised and those over 60 remain at higher risk of severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19,” Markey tweeted.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey made a point of noting that he would be donning a face covering at President Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday, issuing a reminder about the dangers still posed to some Americans amid a nationwide relaxing of pandemic restrictions.

That willingness was on full display Tuesday as few lawmakers wore masks as they mingled inside the House chamber.

Biden himself touched on the subject during his speech, addressing the progress that has been made in the past year.

“COVID-19 need no longer control our lives,” he said, before adding that “we will continue to combat the virus as we do other diseases” and “stay on guard.”

Markey urged those at risk of developing severe symptoms from the virus to continue to be cautious.

“For those who are vulnerable, continue to be vigilant and mask up,” he tweeted.

The senator received praise from many after tweeting he would be wearing a mask, with some pointing out that their younger children still cannot be vaccinated and others that the pandemic has not yet waned.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.