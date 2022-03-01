Mass. reports 3,488 breakthrough COVID-19 cases; total represents 8.5 percent of fully vaccinated people

Massachusetts on Tuesday reported 3,488 more COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people since last week, bringing the total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign to 450,688 cases, or 8.5 percent of all fully vaccinated people.
The department also reported 78 more COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people, bringing the total to 2,424 deaths. The number of breakthrough deaths represents a tiny fraction of all vaccinated people and underscores the protection the vaccines provide against severe illness and death.
The deaths accounted for 0.05 percent of the 5,284,177 people in Massachusetts who were fully vaccinated, the department said in its weekly update on breakthrough COVID-19 metrics, which included data reported through Saturday, Feb. 26.
The department also reported 161 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people, for a total of 7,393 hospitalizations. That represents 0.14 percent of all fully vaccinated people.
Last week, the state reported 6,312 new cases, 124 more deaths, and 198 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people.
State officials and public health experts have repeatedly stressed that vaccination greatly reduces hospitalization, severe illness, and death as a result of COVID-19. They have encouraged booster shots for fully vaccinated people as a way to shore up protection from the virus amid data that show immunity from the vaccines wanes over time.
As of Tuesday, 5,287,810 people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated, according to the department.
Amanda Kaufman