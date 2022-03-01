fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 3,488 breakthrough COVID-19 cases; total represents 8.5 percent of fully vaccinated people

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated March 1, 2022, 45 minutes ago
Westborough, MA--12/28/20-- Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Massachusetts on Tuesday reported 3,488 more COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people since last week, bringing the total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign to 450,688 cases, or 8.5 percent of all fully vaccinated people.

The department also reported 78 more COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people, bringing the total to 2,424 deaths. The number of breakthrough deaths represents a tiny fraction of all vaccinated people and underscores the protection the vaccines provide against severe illness and death.

The deaths accounted for 0.05 percent of the 5,284,177 people in Massachusetts who were fully vaccinated, the department said in its weekly update on breakthrough COVID-19 metrics, which included data reported through Saturday, Feb. 26.

Advertisement

The department also reported 161 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people, for a total of 7,393 hospitalizations. That represents 0.14 percent of all fully vaccinated people.

Last week, the state reported 6,312 new cases, 124 more deaths, and 198 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people.

State officials and public health experts have repeatedly stressed that vaccination greatly reduces hospitalization, severe illness, and death as a result of COVID-19. They have encouraged booster shots for fully vaccinated people as a way to shore up protection from the virus amid data that show immunity from the vaccines wanes over time.

As of Tuesday, 5,287,810 people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated, according to the department.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video