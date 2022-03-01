Mass. reports 3,488 breakthrough COVID-19 cases; total represents 8.5 percent of fully vaccinated people

Massachusetts on Tuesday reported 3,488 more COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people since last week, bringing the total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign to 450,688 cases, or 8.5 percent of all fully vaccinated people.

The department also reported 78 more COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people, bringing the total to 2,424 deaths. The number of breakthrough deaths represents a tiny fraction of all vaccinated people and underscores the protection the vaccines provide against severe illness and death.

The deaths accounted for 0.05 percent of the 5,284,177 people in Massachusetts who were fully vaccinated, the department said in its weekly update on breakthrough COVID-19 metrics, which included data reported through Saturday, Feb. 26.