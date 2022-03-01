Photos: Sea of blue and yellow at State of the Union shows support for Ukraine

As President Biden vowed to support Ukraine in his first State of the Union address with strong words of condemnation for Russia, many in the audience dressed in Ukraine’s national colors, blue and yellow.

Rather than the usual red, white, and blue, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and other guests donned Ukraine’s colors at Biden’s Tuesday night speech. Some simply wore blue and yellow pins or carried Ukrainian flags, while others were completely decked out in the country’s colors.