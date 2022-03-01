fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Sea of blue and yellow at State of the Union shows support for Ukraine

By Colleen Cronin Globe Correspondent,Updated March 1, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Ukraine Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, acknowledged President Biden as first lady Jill Biden applauded during his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

As President Biden vowed to support Ukraine in his first State of the Union address with strong words of condemnation for Russia, many in the audience dressed in Ukraine’s national colors, blue and yellow.

Rather than the usual red, white, and blue, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and other guests donned Ukraine’s colors at Biden’s Tuesday night speech. Some simply wore blue and yellow pins or carried Ukrainian flags, while others were completely decked out in the country’s colors.

First lady Jill Biden hugged Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador, ahead of President Biden's State of the Union Address to Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday.Pool/Getty
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, arrives in the chamber of the House of Representatives before the State of the Union address wearing a blue and yellow pin and hankerchief.Jabin Botsford/Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Patrick Leahy wore some blue and yellow ties.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press
Representative Marcy Kaptur wore a yellow dress and blue jacket to the address.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press
From left, representatives Brenda Lawrence, Terri Sewell, and Lisa Blunt Rochester dressed in different shades of blue and yellow.Sarahbeth Maney/Associated Press


Democratic representatives took a selfie in Ukrainian colors ahead of President Biden's address.Pool/Getty
Representative Sheila Jackson Lee stood waiting for President Biden's State of the Union address to begin.Pool/Getty



