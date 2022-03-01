Secretary Raimondo tapped as designated survivor during State of the Union

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has been selected as the designated survivor for President Biden’s first State of the Union address, meaning she will not be present in the Capitol but will be in an undisclosed location while Biden is delivering his remarks to members of Congress.

One high-ranking member of government is selected as the “designated survivor” during the annual speech in the case of a catastrophic event resulting in mass casualties of American leaders.

Raimondo could not be reached for comment on being chosen. She is tenth in the line of presidential succession.