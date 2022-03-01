fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live at 9 p.m.: President Biden delivers the State of the Union address

Updated March 1, 2022, 11 minutes ago

President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address live at 9 p.m. from the US Capitol.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video