Can a shared outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unite a divided America?

“All of us who study operational military movements continually say how weird it is to watch a major ground war unfold in real time,” says Michael A. Hunzeker, a Marine veteran of the 2003 invasion of Iraq who is associate director of George Mason University’s Center for Security Policy Studies. “I keep wondering how the Iraq war would have turned out if people were livestreaming our every move. We feel like we are there in Ukraine even though we are not.”

America is helping, yet Americans feel helpless. The fighting is unfolding in our living rooms, yet the battle is far away. The implications of the combat are substantial, and yet to this point they have touched us substantially. The Russian invasion of Ukraine seems surreal, and yet it is undeniably real.

Advertisement

The combat at the far end of the Eastern European plain — the clang of swiftly moving tank units, the shriek of streaking aircraft, the terror of careering missiles, the dread of nuclear threats, all recorded by cameras mounted on drones hovering 4,700 miles from Boston and transmitting images by satellites 10,000 miles above the earth — is 21st century in every way. And yet it bears the echoes of nothing so much as the 20th-century days of the beginning of World War II, when Americans watched a war others were fighting.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

“Everyone feels helpless in the face of such violence and such great premeditated, purposeful catastrophe,” says Mariana Budjeryn, a scholar at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center. Budjeryn holds a political science degree from the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, the 500-year-old Ukrainian university that was prominent in Orange Revolution activities. “The difference between 1939 and today is that there is no doubt what is going on and the entire world is in solidarity with Ukraine. That was not the case when the Nazis and the Soviet Union overran Poland and no one provided military assistance to them.”

Advertisement

In those days from 1939 to 1941, before the Second World War was a world war, Americans followed the movements of troops in their newspapers and gathered around red Emerson AX-235 radios, which mixed stories of desperate European war orphans with enthralling drama series.

Today the fighting may be more confined geographically, but the images are distributed more widely, with the result that the combat feels intensely intimate.

“I was filled with deep personal sadness watching evil run rampant among millions of innocents in Ukraine,” says T. Coleman Andrews III, who spent two years in the 1970s on the staff of the White House Economic Policy Board and made several visits to Ukraine from 1977 to 1991 to assist efforts to build a democracy there.

And while the combat in Ukraine feels more immediate than that in Poland did, the powerlessness of the observers now is somehow more frustrating.

“We are watching the invasion take place on our iPhones, and it creates a disconnect,” says Andrew Conte, rector of the Center for Media Innovation at Pittsburgh’s Point Park University. “We are seeing all these things happen, but we are living our normal lives. These atrocities are unfolding and we are going about our usual routines.”

Much the same occurred as the threat of war deepened at the end of August 1939. “The familiar concerns of a non crisis world continued to absorb Americans during those late-summer days,” the New York Times correspondent Cabell Phillips wrote in “From the Crash to the Blitz 1929-1939,” an account of the prewar period. Those quotidian preoccupations included a milk strike in New York and the trial of the mayor of Waterbury, Conn., on corruption charges.

Advertisement

But between then and now there is a significant difference: “This attack on Ukraine comes as Americans are shell-shocked by COVID and their political divisions,” says Jason Opal, an American historian at McGill University and expert on the history of epidemic diseases in the United States. “And yet the Russian invasion may be shocking Americans into remembering that they agree on some things — that they don’t want a world of brute force, that they want to be in a world where there is democratic rule. This may remind Americans who they are.”

David Shribman, previously the Globe’s Washington bureau chief, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.