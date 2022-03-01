On climate change, there is no ‘try,’ only ‘do’

“I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report climate impacts report released Monday, calling it “an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.” He warned that “delay means death” and said “the facts are undeniable. This abdication of leadership is criminal. ...The world’s biggest polluters are guilty of arson of our only home.”

The refrains are frighteningly familiar to us by now: “ worse than we thought ” “much faster than we thought,” “increasingly devastating.” Unless we tackle human-caused climate change by rapidly reducing our heat-trapping pollution, it will be beyond our and nature’s ability to adapt. The sirens are blaring, the red lights are blinking.

As Guterres said, “With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change.” No one is escaping unscathed, from blistering heatwaves in the United States and Canada to raging wildfires from Australia to Siberia, and ferocious floods from Germany to China. Rising heat and drought are killing crops and trees, putting millions at increased risk of hunger and malnutrition. Mosquitoes carrying diseases like malaria and dengue are spreading into new areas.

All this is the result of global temperatures increasing by an average of 1.1 degrees Celsius, or 2 degrees Fahrenheit, as humans have pumped heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere by burning coal, oil, and gas, and cutting down forests. World leaders have pledged to limit the warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) a level beyond which the likelihood of catastrophic climate impacts increases significantly.

But achieving that goal would require global emissions to decline to zero by 2050, and we are far off track (yet Big Oil is still seeking to expand production). In fact, we’re on pace to blow past 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next few decades and nearly double that, to 3 degrees Celsius by late this century, bringing even more devastating impacts. At 3 degrees Celsius of warming, the IPCC estimates that the risk of extreme weather events goes up fivefold and flooding from sea-level rise and heavier rainstorms causes four times as much economic damage worldwide as they do today. Both of those estimates are conservative.

It’s a simple but deadly formula: devastating impacts increase with temperature. At 2 degrees Celsius (which on our current course we’d reach in just 20 to 30 years) about 18 percent of species on land are at high risk of extinction; at 4 degrees Celsius, it’s 40 percent. At 2 degrees Celsius, 3 billion people face chronic water scarcity; at 4 degrees Celsisus, it rises to 4 billion. And water shortages put pressure on food production, increasing the already dire food-security challenges; even at current levels of warming, humanity’s ability to feed itself is coming under strain.

Human-caused global warming is pushing many of the planet’s most critical systems — like rainforests, coral reefs, and the Arctic — to the brink. More extreme weather doesn’t affect only humans, it is causing mass die-offs in plants and animals. And global warming’s impacts are hitting those least responsible the hardest, exposing and exacerbating existing injustices as they bear the brunt of impacts from sea-level rise to extreme weather. As climate chaos attacks the basic ability to survive in many places, it will create dislocation on the global scale — creating a climate refugee crisis of unimaginable proportions.

The world is not prepared for the impacts of climate change, and must take dramatic action over the next decade to adapt to a planet heated by the extraction and combustion of fossil, while concurrently and immediately slashing climate pollution to stop warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

While a lack of resources is the major barrier to needed action in many parts of the world, the IPCC singles out North America as a place where misinformation and politicization have led to a lack of understanding of the seriousness of the climate crisis and polarized the response, delaying urgent action. Let that sink in. While poverty constrains action in some countries, the United States is held back by partisanship and denial.

The good news is that we can still avoid the worst. There is a window of opportunity to implement meaningful action — though it’s closing, fast. We have the technologies to rapidly decarbonize and know what policies work to deploy them. It is now a matter of leadership and will. And tackling climate disruption also tackles other global challenges. The Russian invasion of Ukraine adds to the urgency of transitioning to clean energy sources like solar and wind power that are harder for bad actors to disrupt, and highlights the importance of the United States working with the European Union and other allies to confront the climate crisis and global security.

It’s time to face the climate crisis head on and put every tool at our disposal to work to phase out fossil fuels, deploy clean energy, and protect the world’s forests. Congress should pass the Build Back Better Act, which contains a range of actions to move us forward. Beyond that, President Biden could invoke the Defense Production Act (as he did to produce N95 masks to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and fire hoses as California’s climate change-boosted wildfires stretched supply) to produce equipment for increasing energy efficiency and renewable energy, from heat pumps to solar panels.

Call it a “crisis” an “emergency,” or whatever else you might like, the fact is that dangerous climate change is now upon us. But it is up to us to choose how bad we’re willing to let it get. And our efforts today have a direct and immediate impact.

Time is up. We must do as much as we can as fast as we can. Now. As the UN Secretary-General says, “delay is death.” Or as Yoda says, “There is no try. Only do.”

Susan Joy Hassol is director of the nonprofit Climate Communication and publishes Quick Facts, on the links between newsworthy events and climate change. Michael E. Mann is a professor of atmospheric science and director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State University. His latest book is “The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet.”