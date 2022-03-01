Fight to lift kids that Hubie Jones started 50 years ago goes on

Thanks for your Feb. 22 Metro article, “Hubie Jones spent his career improving schools for students,” highlighting Jones’s central role in shining light on the exclusion of children from the Boston Public Schools more than 50 years ago. Jones has been at the center of social change efforts in Boston for more than a half century and, as he says, he’s still at it.

No short article can touch every aspect of a complex story, but it seems important to note that, in addition to the social workers who brought their concerns to Jones about students with special needs, a group of BPS parents also played a pivotal role in the changes that he sparked with his advocacy.