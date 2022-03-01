History’s long shadow in Ukraine’s fight for its democracy

That viral image from northern Ukraine evoked the iconic “ Tank Man ” who briefly stopped a convoy of tanks sent to crush a pro-democracy uprising in China’s Tiananmen Square in 1989. Yet I also saw the late John Lewis and his fellow voting rights activists in 1965 on a bridge named for a Klan leader standing their ground against baton-wielding cops, segregation’s stormtroopers. I imagined the arched backs, the focused gaze, and the feet firmly planted in defense of democracy.

First the Ukrainian man climbed onto the approaching Russian tank . He then jumped down and pushed against the tank as if his weight and will alone could halt a massive killing machine. Finally, he dropped to his knees — not in supplication before an invading force, but in defiance before others pulled him away.

No one should be surprised that President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and his citizens have rallied against President Vladimir Putin of Russia and his immoral invasion of a sovereign nation. For his own dictatorial reasons, Putin is intent on rebuilding piece by piece the Soviet Union that collapsed more than three decades ago. Ukrainians have far more at stake.

With a cacophony of gunfire a few blocks away, a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, went about its business last weekend in the midst of what was now a war zone. Holly Williams, a CBS News reporter, asked a doctor, “Why are you staying? You could leave.”

Her voice breaking, the woman said, “It’s my home. I was born here and I will live here for all my time, all my life.” When Williams asked, “Even if that means dying here?,” the nurse said, “If it means fighting for my home.”

There is no homeland without democracy, no nation under the grind of an autocrat’s heel. That’s why Ukraine’s battle for freedom has been embraced around the world.

“Ukraine has become the front line in a struggle, not just between democracies and autocracies but in a struggle for maintaining a rules-based system in which the things that countries want are not taken by force,” Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council official, told Politico. “Every country in the world should be paying close attention to this.”

In a rambling diatribe in 2014, Putin said of America, “There is no true democracy there.” With his two decades of intimidation and violence, he has telegraphed for years that there is no world order he is willing to abide. In that same rant, he evoked his nation’s unofficial symbol as a warning.

“The bear isn’t asking anyone for permission,” Putin said. “The bear is considered a strong and a very traditional animal . . . (but) will not surrender.” Neither will democracy, which Putin has long portrayed as a failed experiment. Yet one doesn’t fear what has failed. For terrified bullies like Putin, and every person who supports him, even a wounded democracy remains an existential threat.

I won’t characterize this war for Ukraine as democracy’s “reckoning,” since that word has the shelf life of a trending hashtag. Yet this seminal moment reiterates that no nation can afford to be smug about the sanctity of its freedom. In America, the invaders have never needed to amass at our borders. They’ve always been in our neighborhoods and workplaces. They’ve been elected to Congress and state legislatures. They’ve occupied the White House. And whether they stormed the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, are complicit in that day’s deadly violence, or support bills and laws that gut the constitutional right to vote, they are just as dangerous to our democracy as Putin’s missiles are to Ukraine’s.

Advertisement

Of course, Putin defended the Jan. 6 insurrectionists as people with “political demands,” which sounds an awful lot like the Republican National Committee’s recent characterization of that day’s horrors as “legitimate political discourse.” Probably not a coincidence, and not the last anti-democratic echo between Putin’s Russia and America’s Republicans.

In Ukraine, grandmothers are learning to make Molotov cocktails and accountants have Kalashnikov rifles slung on their shoulders. Anyone who has ever placed their bodies in front of water cannons, dogs, bullets or a phalanx of police stands with every Ukrainian staring down Putin’s tanks. As Fannie Lou Hamer, the great civil rights activist, once said, “If I fall, I’ll fall five feet four inches forward in the fight for freedom. I’m not backing off.”

Neither are Ukrainians. Immune to time or borders, history’s long shadows connect all who resist tyranny when despots near and far make ordinary people into tireless warriors for justice and democracy.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.