The world on edge, peace seems out of reach

Vacroux doesn’t mention that Western leaders after 1991 gave spoken assurances to their Russian counterparts that those countries would not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. So no doubt Putin now feels deeply betrayed by Western governments.

Alexandra Vacroux ( “What does Putin want?” Opinion, Feb. 23) provides a lot of helpful context about what Russian President Vladimir Putin wants regarding Ukraine. Particularly important is that after the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union, 14 Eastern European countries that had belonged to the Warsaw Pact “joined NATO, moving the border of the alliance 600 miles closer to Russia.”

In addition, Vacroux says nothing about a peaceful solution to the crisis that really addresses Putin’s feeling of betrayal: a firm commitment by the Ukrainian government not to join NATO. This would be similar to the commitment to neutrality that Finland honored during the Cold War.

This proposal would require concessions by both NATO and the Russian government, but Putin might agree to it. I urge that the Massachusetts congressional delegation and other decision-makers give it serious consideration.

John MacDougall

Cambridge

The writer is a professor emeritus of sociology and peace studies at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and cochair of the climate and peace working group of Massachusetts Peace Action.





US and NATO punchless in face of Russian aggression

Vladimir Putin took Georgia and Crimea with little meaningful objection from the rest of the world. He invaded Ukraine because he knew NATO and other nations did not have the stomach to confront him. Consequently, he does what he wants, lies about it, and plans for his next target. The United States and NATO can only boast about their strong bond because in reality, NATO leaders are afraid to provoke an escalation of the conflict. So they stand by and hope Putin will relent and accept diplomacy. Sure — he’ll come to the table after he conquers Ukraine and holds all the cards.

Why can’t world leaders see the parallel with Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany? Why can’t NATO see Putin for what he is — a cruel and unscrupulous dictator who will only stand down if he is unexpectedly counterpunched? There needs to be an immediate and effective quick military strike against the Russian military machine. This is the only language a bully understands.

But I know this will never happen.

And so Ukraine will certainly topple. That is why I am angry and frustrated with the United States and NATO.

Barry Ehrlich

Newton





Our country’s own misadventures precede this

Good for Andrew Bacevich (“US can’t absolve itself of responsibility for Putin’s Ukraine invasion,” Opinion, Feb. 28). It’s just unfortunate he didn’t have room to expound on the wisdom of George H.W. Bush to stop at the Iraq border when we rescued Kuwait from Saddam Hussein’s invasion. And it would be huge for us and the world to have George W. Bush acknowledge, and apologize for, his Iraq invasion which, as Bacevich describes, his administration launched “in defiance of international opinion.” That would do a great deal to enhance assessments of both Bushes’ time in office.

Likewise, it would have been helpful for Bacevich to have included the observation that we should acknowledge Iran’s predicament. The only reason we are not supporting Ukraine as we did Kuwait is that the aggressor has nuclear weapons. NATO didn’t go into Kuwait or Iraq; it was the United States. Perhaps the United States needs to formally tie its foreign policy to NATO’s — military intervention only if attacked, and consulting NATO and the UN before any overt or covert campaigns are waged in other countries.

Elizabeth Bjorkman

Lexington





A family tie

I am looking at my grandfather’s petition for naturalization – born in Kyiv on Nov. 11, 1884; fled in 1913; US citizen 1920. Suddenly, Ukraine doesn’t seem that far away.

Jeffrey Abramson

Concord