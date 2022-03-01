The world is being wrenched between liberal democracy and illiberal strongmen

Yet the world has now changed in a way that should bring clarity.

That warning has largely fallen on deaf ears. On foreign affairs, paralyzing partisanship hasn’t come close to stopping at the ocean’s edge. So until the last month or so, the president’s framing has been treated more like a failed political marketing pitch than a cogent assessment of global affairs.

President Biden has occasionally warned that the democratic world is engaged in a fierce competition with autocracies whose leaders believe that Western liberalism is an antiquated philosophy and that countries adhering to it can’t compete with authoritarian nations.

For Western European policy makers, the Russian rampage in Ukraine has underscored that the world is indeed being wrenched between liberal democracy and illiberal strongmen, said US Representative William Keating, Democrat of Bourne, who was in Europe recently for the Munich Security Conference and related meetings.

“It was repeated time and time again, by every Western country,” Keating, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s subcommittee on Europe, said in an interview.

Russia’s naked aggression has even occasioned an about-face among several Vladimir Putin-admiring or accommodating authoritarians. Take Hungary, which suffered its own post-World War II invasion from Russia by the then-Soviet army in 1956. Given that history, Russia’s attempt to swallow Ukraine has put Viktor Orban, Hungary’s democracy-degrading right-wing prime minister, in an awkward position. Before the invasion, Orban, another favorite of US authoritarian-conservatives, had declared Russia’s demands of Ukraine reasonable and sanctions targeting Russia unreasonable. But in the face of brutal Russian revanchism, he has changed his tune and gotten aboard the European Union’s sanctions regime.

Turkey’s strongman, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has had an Odd Couple entente with Putin, has also toughened up on Russia, denouncing the invasion and closing Turkish territorial waters to all warships, a move clearly targeted at Moscow.

In Poland, which has focused more on cultural and immigration grievances with the European Union than on the menace from Russia, the governing Law and Justice Party and its power-behind-the-premier Jaroslaw Kaczynski has not only embraced sanctions against Russia, but was supposedly even considering supplying Ukraine with several dozen (Russian-made) MIG-29 planes for its battle against Putin’s forces, though that apparently won’t happen.

Will the view of Putinism in full, fetid flower have a similar salutary effect elsewhere? In China, a pensive pause, perhaps, but probably not an overt change of rhetorical course. After all, on Feb. 7, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping plighted their tough-guy troth in a pact that announced: “Friendship between the two States has no limits.” (Ah, the fraternal order of fascism!) More importantly, China has Putin-like designs on Taiwan — and doesn’t want pesky international interference there.

Here in the United States, after having supported an internationally ignorant Republican president who coddled despots, alienated democratic allies, and played domestic politics with military aid to Ukraine, conservatives now want to blame Putin’s invasion on the supposed weakness of a Democratic president who has worked skillfully with European allies to offer a united front against Russia.

That, of course, is a grimy, dog-eared leaf from the GOP’s long-time playbook.

Still, in light of the plaudits, praise, and fawning recently bestowed on Putin not only by the far right’s white supremacists, but also by the likes of Trump, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, former top White House aide and current Trumpworld troll Steve Bannon, and Fox News’s pixilated-pied-piper-of-the-pugnacious-partisans, Tucker Carlson, is it too much to hope that the Russian president’s murderous marauding might impart a little intelligent perspective?

Unfortunately, it probably is. Unless, that is, shame and chagrin gain sudden and miraculous purchase with a previously impervious right.

At the very least, however, Putin’s disgraceful despotism will give the courageous, clear-eyed wing of the GOP political ammunition to use against the party’s previously-soft-on-Putin set. And who knows, so armed, that wing might just grow to the point where its membership requires more than a Ford Focus to travel about the land.

