Breaking down the state boys’ hockey tournament, Divisions 1-4

This year’s brackets will feature 134 of the MIAA’s 190 boys’ hockey programs with six preliminary-round games — two of which were played Monday night (King Philip at Weymouth in D1, South Hadley at Littleton/Bromfield in D4). Higher seeds also having the ability to play in their home rinks in the early rounds adds another layer of intrigue.

For the first time since 1990, there will be no Super 8 tournament, making it more challenging for top public schools to run the gauntlet of parochial powers. Also the blurring of geographical lines in the brackets will bring back memories of the tournaments from 1988-96, when there was no North/South split and teams were butting heads with often-unfamiliar competition.

The 2022 statewide boys’ hockey tournament, while a new format in some ways, also is a return to the past.

Division 1

Favorite: No. 1 St. John’s Prep (17-3-0)

Sleeper: No. 7 Belmont (17-1-3)

Best matchup: Thursday, No. 16 Winchester (10-8-3) vs. No. 17 Central Catholic (10-8-4), O’Brien Rink, Woburn, 7 p.m.

Analysis: This bracket is as wide open as any in the winter postseason, with most teams capable of pulling off a win on a given night. But one will need to get some bounces, as well as clutch play, to go on a five-game run to win it all. You can’t go wrong with a Catholic Conference team — pick out of a hat from among St. John’s Prep, Xaverian, Catholic Memorial or even red-hot BC High. Hingham is playing as well as any team in the state, while Arlington, Belmont, Braintree, Marshfield and Reading are other dangerous public teams. Young Pope Francis was starting to get on a roll at the end of the season.

Facts and figures: With no Super 8 tournament for the first time since 1990, the bracket features each of the nine schools that combined to win/share all 30 Division 1A championships, including a first-round matchup between No. 4 Catholic Memorial and No. 29 Arlington Catholic . . . All six Catholic Conference teams qualified for the tournament, including three of the top four seeds . . . Led by senior goalie Ryan Griffin, Belmont allowed only 24 goals in 21 games, a state-low 1.14 average . . . No. 13 BC High’s “Opponent Value” (strength of schedule) of 3.4055 was the best in the state by almost a half-point . . . There are two rematches of first-round games from the Buddy Ferreira Classic — No. 5 Austin Prep vs. No. 28 Falmouth, and No. 12 Reading vs. No. 21 Archbishop Williams . . . No. 33 King Philip (9-8-3) went 6-2-1 down the stretch to qualify for a preliminary-round game . . . No. 8 Pope Francis is 6-0-1 in its last seven games, and No. 9 Braintree 7-0-1 in its last eight … No. 6 Arlington vs. No. 27 Bishop Fenwick is a matchup of coaches with multiple state championships. John Messuri has two with the Spy Ponders and two more at Winchester, while Jim Quinlan previously won two at Saugus.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nolan Dion, Xaverian — The Babson-bound senior (3-14—17) is a two-way leader on the blue line for the Hawks.

Bobby Falvey, Hingham — Committed to Colby, the senior captain (7-15—22) is another big two-way threat on defense.

Cam Fici, Belmont — Perhaps no player can change the momentum of a game quite like the dynamic junior sniper (34-10—44).

Tommy Sarni, St. John’s Prep — Depth and balance are the Eagles’ calling cards, but the senior captain (14-5—19) is the clear leader.

Nick Souretis, Marshfield — The senior (12-21—33) has sparked a Rams team that has plenty of marquee wins.

Dom Walecka, Catholic Memorial — An All-Scholastic as a sophomore, the now-senior is capable of stealing any game.

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Tewksbury (17-2-0)

Sleeper: No. 7 Norwood (17-2-1)

Best Matchup: Saturday, No. 13 Quincy (11-7-2) vs. No. 20 Boston Latin (5-9-2), Quincy Youth Arena, 7 p.m.

Analysis: Tewksbury has been the clear favorite since early in the season, but there are plenty of landmines with a top 10 full of contenders. Gloucester and Masconomet battled throughout the Northeastern Conference all season, Canton is red-hot with a championship pedigree, and Duxbury, Walpole, Norwood, Newton South, Silver Lake and Newburyport are battle-tested. Wakefield came on strong in the second half.

Facts and figures: The bracket is the only one of the four to not have a preliminary-round game . . . No. 1 Tewksbury’s only two losses are to D1 Marshfield and Wellesley, both in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic. The Redmen’s 24 goals allowed (in 19 games) are tied for the second-fewest in the state . . . Gloucester’s 115 goals scored are the second-most in the state in any division . . . No. 4 Masconomet is the only team among the top seven seeds to have never won a state championship . . . No. 3 Canton (2019) vs. No. 30 Plymouth South (2018) is a matchup of the last two teams to win D2 state championships on the TD Garden ice. Canton won its last 18 games after an 0-2-1 start . . . No. 5 Duxbury also won the Division 1 title in 2019 … Canton (D2) and No. 6 Walpole (D1) each were declared co-champions in 2020 when the championship weekend was postponed at the start of the pandemic . . . No. 10 Newburyport vs. No. 23 Wilmington were Cape Ann League rivals before Wilmington left for the Middlesex League in 2012, and are meeting for the third time in the postseason since then.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Caden Connors, Tewksbury — The DCL/MVC 2 Player of the Year had a monster senior season on the blue line (20-22—42).

Jack Costanzo, Gloucester — The senior Northeastern Conference MVP (23-29—52) has been a lethal combo with sophomore Emerson Marshall (33-27—60).

Jon Groth, Newburyport — Coach Paul Yameen has leaned on the senior captain (15-26—41) on and off the ice all season.

Sam Mazanec, Duxbury — The junior (2.06 GAA) has been a steady force in net all season for the Dragons.

Cam Quigley, Quincy — The junior captain and blue liner (19-16—35) was named MVP of the Patriot League Fisher Division.

AJ Sacco, Masconomet — The son of former Medford star David Sacco is an emerging talent as a sophomore (19-20—39).

Division 3

Favorite: No. 3 Hanover (13-7-1)

Sleeper: No. 4 Lynnfield (16-3-1)

Best matchup: Friday, No. 14 Dracut/Tyngsborough (14-6-0) vs. No. 19 Methuen (12-6-2), Tsongas Center, Lowell, 7 p.m.

Analysis: Perhaps the biggest question in this bracket is how the three top Central Mass teams — No. 1 Marlborough, No. 5 Hopedale and No. 7 Nashoba — will fare against Eastern Mass competition. Among those challengers are Scituate, Hanover and Lynnfield, all capable of deep runs. Medway’s shut-down play will be an interesting matchup for whoever the Mustangs face, Danvers is battle-tested in the Northeastern Conference, and Bishop Stang has one of the most dynamic lines in the bracket.

Facts and figures: No. 31 Stoughton/Brockton’s tournament berth is the first for players from Stoughton since 2006 . . . No. 18 Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk led all MIAA boys’ teams with 20 wins, as well as its 120 goals scored (in 21 games), paced by senior Devin Dailey (25-28-53) and junior Liam Fecteau (19-29-48) . . . The bracket features the only three first-round road trips of more than 100 miles. North Middlesex (Townsend) will go 134 miles to face Nauset (Charles Moore Arena in Orleans), followed by a pair of teams headed to the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield — Pembroke (vs. West Springfield, 121 miles), and Apponequet (vs. Ludlow, 117 miles) . . . No. 15 Cambridge (8-6-6) had more ties than any team in the state … Dracut/Tyngsborough and Methuen will square off for the fourth time this season — in addition to two DCL/MVC 3 matchups, they played a nonleague game on Feb. 20 . . . Essex Tech senior captain David Egan is two points shy of 100 for his career . . . Medway is tied for the second-fewest goals allowed (24) in the state.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brendan Boyle, Scituate— A Patriot League All-Star, the senior captain (14-23—37) has been the key distributor on the Sailors attack.

Chase Carney, Lynnfield — It was a breakout senior season (31-22—53) for the Pioneers captain and top-line center.

Marcus Chrisafideis, Marlborough — A senior forward, Chrisafideis (30-25—55) had a hand in more than half of the top-seeded Panthers’ 104 goals.

Justin Gouveia, Bishop Stang — The Spartans’ high-scoring top line runs right through the senior left wing (25-21–46).

Robbie Hanna, Hanover — The senior forward (16-21—37) seized the role of go-to player for the Hawks offense.

Evan Monaghan, Medway — The senior netminder (1.00 GAA, .966 SP) looks to close out his brilliant Mustangs career in style.

Division 4

Favorite: No. 3 Stoneham (12-8-0)

Sleeper: No. 5 Winthrop (10-9-1)

Best matchup: Thursday, No. 17 Chicopee Comp (17-1-2) vs. No. 16 Dover-Sherborn/Weston (10-9-1), MacDowell Ice Arena, Weston, 6:30 p.m.

Analysis: The intrigue here is in the mix of Eastern Mass programs with those from the Central (eight) and West (three). Also, teams such as Middlesex Freedom rivals Watertown and Stoneham faced stiff competition in their league, as did Sandwich (Cape & Islands), Winthrop (Northeastern), Ashland and Dedham (both Tri-Valley). Then there is top seed Norwell, which continues to steamroll the South Shore League. This bracket, more than any, seems likely to come down to the top five seeds in the end.

Facts and figures: Norwell allowed the fewest goals in the state (23 in 19 games), and the Clippers’ plus-86 goal differential also was the best . . . Norwell is the only one of the four No. 1 seeds to have never won a state championship . . . No. 11 Nantucket (7-8-4) is the highest-seeded team with a losing record in any division . . . No. 7 Grafton/Blackstone Valley hosts No. 26 Oakmont in a matchup of teams that, respectively, won the inaugural CMADA Class B and Class C championships . . . No. 32 Greenfield also won the first PVIAC Class B in-season tournament . . . No. 34 South Shore is in the postseason for the first time since 2011, while No. 33 Gardner last played in the tournament in 2009 . . . South Hadley (9-8-2), the No. 35 seed, had the lowest power-ranking position (43rd in D4) of any team to qualify for the tournament.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Dom Boccelli, Ashland — The senior captain and forward has been capable of scoring goals in bunches this season for the Clockers.

Preston Channell, South Shore — The Vikings will need the senior (34-28—62) and his linemates to continue their high-scoring ways.

Colin McIver, Sandwich — McIver (14-14—28), a senior, centers a strong top line that has carried the Blue Knights.

Austin Shea, Norwell — Returning from junior hockey this season, the junior has given a major boost to the Clippers.

Danny Storella, Stoneham — With a combination of power and skill, the junior forward is a nightmare matchup for opponents.

Graham Stearns, Martha’s Vineyard — With the senior in net, the Vineyarders have been tough to beat for visitors to the island.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.