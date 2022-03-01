Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman named NHL rookie of the month for February

“He’s always been a guy that comes to the rink every day with a smile on his face,” coach Bruce Cassidy said before Tuesday night’s game against the Ducks in Anaheim, Calif. “He’s grateful for the abilities he’s been given to play professional hockey. I’ve got to say, I never saw a guy that was down when there were three goalies around, even when he left here.

He understood that the return of Tuukka Rask and the presence of veteran Linus Ullmark had the potential to squeeze him off the Bruins’ roster, and when it did, he went to AHL Providence with his mind focused on improvement for whenever his next opportunity came.

Jeremy Swayman was never unnerved by a situation two months ago that made his immediate future uncertain.

“Inside, I’m sure he was probably fuming. That’s fine. We don’t mind that. Body language, take it home. When you come to the rink, we want you to make sure you’re just working hard to get better every day. And he was great at that, and here he is now again pushing through to get the majority of the starts. So, whatever was going on inside he handled it well.

The door opened again in February when Rask ended his comeback attempt by announcing his retirement. Swayman returned, and he responded with his best hockey of the season.

Swayman went 5-1-1 in February with a 1.13 goals-against average and .960 save percentage, solidifying himself as the No. 1 goalie in an ongoing competition with Ullmark, and for his performance Swayman was honored Tuesday as the NHL’s rookie of the month.

“Going down [to Providence] has been a tremendous experience,” Swayman said. “And it only made me hungrier to coming back up here and making sure that I wanted to win at the highest level.”

Swayman made it his goal to stay present — whether in Providence or otherwise — knowing that being steady is the signature of a top-notch goalie.

“Those thoughts, they can creep in your head,” Swayman said. “But I really wanted to make a point of staying in the moment and making sure wherever I’m playing for whatever team I’m playing for, I was going to do whatever I could to stop the puck and help the team win. So, I think simplifying my thought process helped me, you know, focus in on the moment and not get caught up in the future of the past.”

As Swayman has established himself in the net, he’s done the same in the locker room. Swayman played just 10 regular-season games last season before being thrown into the deep end in the playoffs. With a full season, his teammates know what to expect from him.

“I think he’s now gaining more traction with getting the confidence of the group, as well,” Cassidy said. “I think he had it last year, but it was such a short stint that going into this year you want to see it more regularly — through no fault of his own, it’s just the amount of games he played last year.”

Swayman started four of the Bruins’ last five games before Ullmark was in net against the Ducks. In four February starts, Ullmark went 2-2 with a 2.86 GAA and .896 save percentage. Even as Swayman is grabbing hold of the No. 1 spot, Cassidy said it’s still open.

“We’re not married to one guy being the No. 1,” Cassidy said. “We want competition. Hopefully brings out the best in both of them. I think Ully’s been OK, it’s just Sway’s just in a groove right now. So, it’s less about Linus and more about Jeremy.

“If Linus wants to earn more starts, he’d have to get up to that level of Swayman. If that happens, well, now you’re in business. If you’ve got two goalies who are lights-out, that’s the best solution for keeping the puck out your net.”

But Cassidy has seen enough from Swayman to know that he likes challenges.

“Now it’s just down to the two of them, and I think he’s always been a guy that has risen up to the challenge, whatever level he’s been at,” Cassidy said. “If you look at his history, wherever he goes and starts out, he wants to be the guy.”

Doing his part

The on-ice chemistry between Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak is unquestionable. But Erik Haula has made it work centering the second line by being the consummate straight man for two dynamic players.

Haula hasn’t forced his way into the action, letting plays come to him, the way his two goals did in Monday night’s 7-0 win over the Kings, and also doing the dirty work when it’s needed.

“You’ve got two high-end guys that are hitting it off, so first of all, he’s not in the way of muddling it up,” Cassidy said. “Because that can happen sometimes, a guy demanding pucks in certain areas.

“He’s been really good about accepting those guys are going to make plays, I’m going to get open so when it’s my turn [I’m ready].”

Haula has handled multiple duties that allow Hall and Pastrnak to play freely, including embracing faceoffs, allowing the line to run the plays it likes off draws.

“I think it’s just [Haula] being responsible,” Cassidy said. “If those guys are kind of wheeling one night, to make sure he’s the high forward and getting back, so it’s not just trading chances all night. So, he’s been good at accepting that part, as well.”

Not quite yet

Curtis Lazar (upper body) skated Monday in Los Angeles and Tuesday in Anaheim but was not available to play against the Ducks. Cassidy said he’s waiting to hear whether Lazar will be back in the mix by Thursday’s game in Las Vegas.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.