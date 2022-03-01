Celtics blow past Hawks in second half after losing Jaylen Brown to injury

But Boston reset the game with a 14-0 run at the start of the third quarter and relied on its dominant defense after that, holding the Hawks to just 33 points in the second half of a 107-98 win.

With Jaylen Brown in the locker room after suffering an early ankle injury, and with the Hawks surging to a 14-point halftime lead, the Celtics’ situation certainly did not appear very promising Tuesday night.

Boston held a 20-3 edge in second-chance points. Brown injured his right ankle when he took a bad step on a drive with 9:14 left in the first quarter. He eventually walked to the locker room without a noticeable limp, but was ruled out for the night soon after.

Trae Young scored 31 points to lead the Hawks (29-32), who were without forward John Collins (foot).

After their powerful run to start the third quarter the Celtics surged in front late in the period behind White, who scored 9 consecutive Boston points to make it 84-80 at the start of the fourth.

After the Celtics pushed ahead by 10 midway through the fourth, Young converted a layup with 4:32 left, and the Hawks broke free on a fast-break moments later. But Marcus Smart swooped in and blocked DeAndre Hunter’s layup attempt, and Williams connected on the first of consecutive 3-pointers at the other end.

Observations from the game:

Jaylen Brown howls in pain after twisting his right ankle in the fourth minute of Celtics' win Tuesday against visiting Atlanta. Brown walked off under his power, but did not return to the game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪ The Hawks missed their first nine shots and appeared generally discombobulated during the first four minutes. But they connected on 23 of 35 attempts over the rest of the half.

▪ With Brown out, Udoka altered his regular substitution pattern a bit and turned to Aaron Nesmith for a rare first-quarter stint. Nesmith grabbed four rebounds and displayed his usual hustle during an eight-minute stretch. But he missed both of his shots. At the other end, Atlanta’s bigger forwards, such as Danilo Gallinari looked to exploit him in the post. Nesmith started the second half, too.

▪ The Hawks received their own injury scare when Young went down with an ankle injury after he was fouled by Smart while taking a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in the opening quarter. It was ruled a flagrant foul on Smart because he did not give Young space to land.

After making the three free throws Young went to the locker room to be evaluated, but he later returned. Smart’s foul was part of a sloppy end to the first quarter for Boston. Hunter added a pair of free throws, and after a turnover by Smart, Atlanta rushed the other way and Delon Wright was fouled on a 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left, giving the Hawks eight foul shots over the final 31 seconds.

▪ Turnovers were an issue for Smart throughout the opening half. In addition to that error late in the first, he threw another pass away after the Celtics had sliced a 17-point deficit to 11 and gained some momentum late in the second quarter. This led to another foul, and more Hawks free throws. Smart had five first-half turnovers.

▪ After being held without a point for nearly four minutes at the start of the game, Atlanta’s third-quarter drought was even more severe. The Celtics opened the period with a 14-0 run in which four players scored. Young finally snapped a 4:34 Atlanta scoreless streak by hitting a 3-pointer. In addition to surrendering this big run, the Hawks put themselves in a tough spot for the rest of the quarter by putting the Celtics into the free-throw penalty for the final 9:34.

▪ White has struggled a bit since his strong debut last month. But he provided an important jolt late in the third quarter that maintained Boston’s momentum. With Tatum on the bench and Brown sidelined, White scored four consecutive Celtics baskets, including a three-point play, and helped the Celtics push back in front.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.