Cowboys QB Dak Prescott underwent third surgery in less than 18 months

“He practiced full out,” McCarthy said. “I think he just wanted to get it cleaned up.”

McCarthy told reporters at the Combine on Tuesday he expects Prescott to be available for offseason work. The coach said he didn’t think the left shoulder bothered Prescott during the season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has undergone his third surgery in less than 18 months, this time on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, a procedure coach Mike McCarthy said was a clean up for an issue that isn’t a concern.

The first two surgeries were to repair the compound fracture and dislocation of Prescott’s right ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season. Prescott also dealt with right shoulder and calf strains last year. The shoulder injury kept him out of team drills for most of training camp, while the calf strain sidelined him for two weeks, but just one game.

The Cowboys had a 5-1 record and were cruising on offense when Prescott strained the calf in an overtime victory at New England. While the quarterback said the calf wasn’t an issue, his production wasn’t the same the rest of the season.

Dallas finished 12-5 before a 23-17 wild-card loss at home to San Francisco on another inconsistent day for Prescott and the offense..

Still no place for taunting

The NFL has no immediate plans to alter the emphasis on sportsmanship that led to last season’s strict enforcement of the anti-taunting rule by on-field officials.

Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, said there was widespread agreement on that issue when representatives of the coaches and officials met at the Combine with members of the competition committee.

“We have to stand on sportsmanship,” Vincent said. “And that was universally in agreement in there that the sportsmanship — what we should expect from the players, what we should expect from the coaches — that was really clear. But there were areas that we need to clean up.”

According to the league, those in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting believed that 56 of the 61 taunting penalties assessed last season were correct and were examples, in their view, of on-field conduct that should continue to be penalized in the future.

“I think we fell into the same place,” Vincent said. “It was completely clear . . . Pointing at your opponent, standing over top of him, going back towards the opponent’s sideline — those things are clear.”

Last season's strict taunting enforcement resulted from the competition committee making that a point of emphasis for officiating crews. The rule was not new but enforcement of it toughened. That came, according to league officials and competition committee members, at the behest of coaches.

The enforcement drew criticism. The NFL Players Association called for the point of emphasis to be removed. But the league didn’t budge and several coaches expressed their support for the strict enforcement of the existing rule.

“Celebrate with your teammates,” Vincent said Tuesday. “That was clear. All the coaches were clear on that. Don’t go back towards your opponent. Celebrate with your teammates.”

Jaguars tweak leadership plan

Jaguars owner Shad Khan reversed course on hiring an executive vice president, leaving key football decisions to new coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke moving forward.

Khan’s about-face came less than a month after he said he planned to tweak the franchise’s power structure to add “brainpower” to a “too-flat organization.” Khan changed his mind after sitting in on staff meetings and witnessing a turnaround in terms of professionalism and chemistry.

“In just over three weeks, Doug Pederson has instilled a structured and disciplined approach that is clearly making a difference in our culture and mind-set,” Khan said in a statement. “I feel we’re best served at this time by allowing Doug, Trent, and their assistants to take ownership of our path forward.”

The EVP would have been in charge of day-to-day operations, a person who reports directly to Khan and has ultimate say in football decisions. Pederson and Baalke would have reported to the EVP. It’s a model the Jaguars used with Tom Coughlin in 2017, the previous time they made the playoffs.

Khan went with a coach-centric model last year, with Urban Meyer having the final say. Meyer was fired in mid-December after 13 games in what will go down as one of the most turbulent tenures in NFL history.

The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft for the second straight year and have about $60 million in salary-cap space, a number that could increase with potential moves over the next week.

Many expected Khan to clean house considering the Jaguars have lost 35 of their past 41 games and have a league-high 10 losing seasons in 11 years. But Khan insisted on keeping Baalke despite his presence creating concern for some coaching candidates.

Vikings fill out staff

The Vikings finalized their staff under coach Kevin O’Connell, hiring six more assistants including Greg Manusky as the inside linebackers coach. Manusky will enter his 32nd year in the NFL, including his 19th as a coach. He played in the league as a linebacker from 1988-99, including three seasons with the Vikings.

The Vikings announced they’ve added Manusky, assistant wide receivers coach Tony Sorrentino, assistant defensive line coach A’Lique Terry, offensive quality control assistant Derron Montgomery, defensive quality control assistant Steve Donatell, and pass game specialist/game management coordinator Ryan Cordell.

Donatell is the son of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Cordell worked with new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in both Cleveland and San Francisco.

Including the three strength and conditioning coaches, the Vikings retained six assistants from the previous regime on their 27-person coaching staff.