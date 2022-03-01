Does baseball’s competitive-balance tax actually encourage competition?

The luxury tax has become a defining feature in the team-building landscape, with its lethargic growth rate in recent years (especially relative to team revenues) leaving a number of teams contorting to lower payrolls below the threshold — and well below what their revenues would permit.

The question is one that has loomed over negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball owners and players. As much as Monday represented a day of progress in talks, the CBT — or luxury tax — undoubtedly hovers as one of the final, and perhaps most volatile, fault lines.

It’s called the competitive balance tax. But does it actually do anything to encourage competition?

In 2021, the threshold for penalties of $210 million had a huge impact on how a handful of clubs built their rosters. Two teams (the Dodgers and Padres) spent beyond the threshold. Five teams spent more than $206 million (as calculated for luxury-tax purposes) but less than $210 million. The Yankees’ salary dump of Adam Ottavino illustrated how the threshold operated for some teams as a de facto cap.

Owners see that behavior as leveling the playing field, preventing runaway spending by bigger-market teams and encouraging smaller-market teams to feel they can compete in the free agent market. Teams such as the Padres and Brewers have been able to compete for top free agent talent, arguably emboldened by the restraint of traditional financial powerhouses.

Players, however, see the tax as providing cover for teams to concern themselves more with cost control than competition. Last season, for instance, would the Phillies ($209.4 million) have added the talent to leapfrog Atlanta in the NL East if they hadn’t been focused on keeping their year-end payroll below $210 million? Would the Yankees ($208.4 million) have hosted the Wild Card Game against the Red Sox had they been willing to spend?

Might the Red Sox ($207.4 million) have been better positioned against the Astros had they bolstered their bullpen in the offseason or midseason rather than limiting their trade-deadline acquisitions to Hansel Robles and Austin Davis?

The luxury-tax rules changed with the 2017-21 CBA. The penalties increased, with higher tax rates: 20 percent for first-time payees, 30 percent for a second straight year, and 50 percent for three straight years. Additional taxes were attached to spending that went $20 million and $40 million beyond the threshold.

On top of that, spending past the threshold meant the loss of revenue-sharing rebates worth up to tens of millions of dollars. Those teams spending beyond the threshold also faced potential penalties involving draft picks and international amateur bonuses.

Finally, and perhaps most significantly, the rate of growth in the luxury-tax threshold stagnated for the second straight CBA. The final year of the 2007-11 CBA featured a $178 million threshold, up 30 percent from the final year of the 2003-06 CBA. The 2012-16 CBA bumped that to just $189 million (6 percent), and the 2017-21 CBA moved the line to $210 million — a still-modest increase of 11 percent.

The result was an industry that increasingly treated the threshold as a cap. No team spent beyond the threshold for three straight years. Many large-revenue teams stayed below it over the entire five-year cycle of the expired CBA.

Did that behavior actually encourage the stated goal of competitive balance? Or is that terminology disingenuous?

The five-year period of increased penalties featured the least competitive balance the game had seen in decades. From 2012-16 — under the less onerous luxury-tax rules, and in the first five years with a 10-team playoff pool — 21 different teams reached the playoffs at least once and 18 won division titles. Eight different teams reached the World Series, and four won it.

From 2017-21, under the more punitive rules, 21 different teams reached the playoffs at least once, but three of those (the Blue Jays, Reds, and Marlins) did so only because of the expansion to a 16-team playoff field in the compressed 2020 season. (The Padres also made the playoffs for the only time during the just-concluded CBA in 2020, but they did so as one of the top teams in the majors.)

Just 15 franchises won divisions in the five-year period. Six reached the World Series — the fewest in any five-year period this century.

Perhaps most dramatically, the game featured a canyon-sized gap between the best and worst teams. There were 13 teams that hit 100-win totals and 11 that reached triple-digit losses — and more teams likely would have fallen into both categories had there been a full 2020 season.

There is scant evidence that the more punitive enforcement of the luxury tax contributed to competitive balance. The clearest impact of the mechanism was to control spending by one-quarter to one-third of the teams, particularly among the three — the Dodgers, Yankees, and Red Sox — that historically drive bidding the most.

Of the nine teams (12 if you include the Blue Jays, Reds, and Marlins) that did not reach the playoffs over the last five years, only one — the Tigers — spent past the luxury-tax threshold at any point during the just-concluded CBA. (The Tigers’ overage came in the first year of the CBA, before they kicked off a full-scale gut-and-renovate rebuild). Of the nine franchises that paid the luxury tax during the just-completed CBA cycle, all but the Tigers reached the playoffs at least once.

MLB owners love the cost control afforded by the cap-like threshold and have sought not only to maintain the harder cap but to make it even less permeable. MLB proposed modest increases in the rates (beginning at $214 million in 2022 and increasing to $220 million by 2026) and increased penalties for spending past the threshold before modifying its most recent proposal, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic, to maintain the 2017-21 penalties while bumping the threshold to $220 million in 2022-24 and increasing it to $230 million by 2026 (a 9.5 percent bump from 2021).

Players now understand the degree to which the luxury tax has emerged as a sledgehammer to flatten payrolls, so they have sought much greater increases to the thresholds. Their most recent known proposal was a $245 million line in 2022, rising from there.

The gap is considerable, and it’s informed not by competitive balance but by money. Whether the sides can find common ground — by raising the threshold or changing the rates — will help determine whether a new CBA is reached.

Competitive balance by CBA NOTES: *MLB expanded playoffs from 8 to 10 team in 2012. **In 2020, MLB had a 16-team postseason. The Blue Jays, Marlins, and Reds – who made their only playoff appearance of the last CBA in 2020 – would not have made playoffs in 2020 under normal 10-team format. ***Three additional teams were on 100-win paces in the shortened 2020 season. Two additional teams were on 100-loss paces in 2020. CBA Term Playoff Teams* Division champs WS teams WS winners 100-game winners 100-game losers 2003-06 17 13 7 4 6 6 2007-11 19 17 8 5 3 6 2012-16 21 18 8 4 2 5 2017-21 21 (18)** 15 6 5 13*** 11*** SOURCE : Baseball-Reference.com

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.