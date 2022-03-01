Durfee boys’ basketball gets defensive in D1 preliminary-round win over Marshfield

Durfee, the 28th seed, then held off a second-half comeback attempt from the Rams and secured a 54-49 win to advance to a Round of 32 matchup at No. 5 Franklin Friday night.

In the first half of Tuesday’s Division 1 preliminary-round matchup against visiting Marshfield, the Hilltoppers’ suffocating defense forced turnovers, leading to easy transition points as they built a double-digit halftime lead.

FALL RIVER — Turning defense into offense is a trademark for the Durfee boys’ basketball team.

“Playoff basketball you have to lock in defensively,” Durfee coach Joe DaCruz said. “I think we did the things we needed to do and we got out in transition on offense based on our defense.”

Advertisement

Playing in his first state tournament game, sophomore guard Jeyden Espinal led Durfee with 17 points off the bench. Classmate Devontae Stewart added 12 points and 7 rebounds and 1,000-point scorer Jevon Holley had 12.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Hilltoppers (15-6) took control in the second quarter, closing the frame on a 15-3 run. Espinal finished a pair of transition layups off steals before Holley recorded a theft and drove coast to coast for a basket, giving Durfee a 26-16 halftime lead

“We got into their chests and we’re a fast team so we love to turn defense into offense,” Espinal said. “It was so good being out there and I’m glad we came out strong.”

Senior forward Connor Walden led the No. 38 Rams (14-7) with 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

Marshfield cut the deficit to six on four separate occasions in the second half, but could not inch closer. The final dagger came when Durfee stole the ball in the backcourt and Espinal splashed a 3-pointer from the corner for a 48-39 lead with under two minutes left.

Durfee, which beat Hockomock champion Taunton earlier in the season, is eager to get a crack at Franklin.

Advertisement

“Winning today will give us some confidence,” DaCruz said. “We know what Franklin brings to the table. They’re a great team. We’ll enjoy tonight and get ready for them tomorrow.”