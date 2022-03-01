If Tom Brady wants to return, will the Buccaneers grant him his wish?

“Worth every minute of it,” one Buccaneers staffer said this week.

In two seasons, Brady turned the NFL’s losingest team into an instant contender, brought the franchise its second championship, sold many season tickets, and made the Bucs the hottest team in the NFL.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tom Brady’s retirement leaves the Buccaneers with a giant hole at quarterback, but there should be no acrimony between the team and player.

So it would only make sense that if Brady does want to un-retire and finish his career with another team, the Bucs would grant him his wish.

Right?

“Nope,” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday at the NFL Combine. “Bad business.”

He said it with a wry smile. And Arians was in a bit of a goofy mood during his media availability. He later said the asking price would be “five No. 1s,” and joked about what it would take to get Brady back with the Bucs.

“We’ll play golf,” said the 69-year-old head coach. “If I beat him, he has to come back.”

So perhaps Arians shouldn’t be taken too seriously when it comes to Brady’s future. But Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht didn’t want to consider a Brady trade request, either.

“That hasn’t happened, so that’s a hypothetical,” he said.

The chatter that Brady wants to play again simply won’t die down, and none of it surrounds him returning to the Bucs.

Brady, of course, hasn’t officially retired yet (nor has he ever said or written the “R” word). He is coming off one of his best seasons ever, and still is in great shape, even at 44.

“The way he was playing, I had myself convinced he was coming back,” Arians said. “He said, ‘It’s the best I felt in 10 years.’ ”

Brady stepped away last month, citing a desire to spend more time with his family, among other reasons. But this may be about more than family. Last week, former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger cited sources inside the Bucs in saying that the relationship between Brady and Arians became strained in 2021 over the direction of the offense.

Arians denied the report last week, and said Tuesday his relationship with Brady is “fantastic” and he would take him back in a heartbeat.

“Whenever Tom wants to be back, he’s back,” Arians said. “If Tom comes back, we’ll have plenty of money for him.”

But if Brady wanted to be a Buc, he wouldn’t have retired. The big rumor is that he wants to finish his career with the 49ers, his childhood team. And a report Monday from Pro Football Talk stated that the Dolphins had planned to pursue a package deal of Brady and Sean Payton this offseason, but it was scrapped once Brian Flores filed his racial discrimination lawsuit against the team and the NFL Feb. 1.

But the Bucs don’t think Brady is playing again — and if he does, it will be in Tampa.

“I don’t have any information that suggests that he is going to come back,” Licht said Tuesday. “Not saying by any means we’re planning on this happening — just, we’ll leave the light on for him.”

Arians said Brady never left the door open to return.

“He slammed it shut when I talked to him,” Arians said. “I think, like a lot of these guys, he just likes to have his name out there.”

While most around the league expect Brady to play again, the Bucs may be right. We may have seen the last of Brady under center.

But Brady won’t be out of the NFL for long. He may just return in a different capacity.

A league source close to Payton confirmed that the Brady-Payton package deal was supposed to be the Dolphins’ big plan before Flores filed his lawsuit. But the plan may not have been for Brady to play quarterback. Instead, he was considering an offer to be a high-level football executive, similar to how his buddy, Derek Jeter, ran the Miami Marlins for five years.

The Dolphins wouldn’t have needed the Bucs’ permission to hire Brady as an executive. He has good relationships with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, a major benefactor of the University of Michigan, and minority partner Bruce Beal, who accompanied Brady on a trip to the Kentucky Derby a few years ago.

PFT reported that Brady eventually may try to buy a small piece of the Dolphins. He also just recently bought a $20 million mansion in Miami Beach.

And the Brady-Payton connection makes a lot of sense. They are represented by the same agent, Don Yee. If Brady were to take a front office job, he would do it only with a coach like Payton that he respects and trusts.

But the Flores lawsuit put the Brady-Payton plans on ice, and Miami settled on Mike McDaniel as head coach. The Saints also declined to trade Payton to the Dolphins, per PFT, though they didn’t appear to go too deep into talks.

Brady may try to come back to play in the NFL at some point, but for now he has promised his wife and family that they are the priority. And he may need ramp-up time to train and prepare for a season. Taking a year off and playing in 2023 may be more realistic than deciding in July or August that he wants to play again.

The Bucs will prepare for 2022 as if Brady is retired. But they may not make any big moves at quarterback, just in case.

“You always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady,” said Licht.

Brady doesn’t seem like he wants to sit on the sideline for long. But his return may be with a suit and tie, not a helmet and shoulder pads. And it may be only a matter of time before he leaves Tampa for Miami.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.