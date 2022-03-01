Jake DeBrusk, who has asked to be traded, scores three more goals in Bruins’ rout of Kings

But it had been a while since DeBrusk was on a heater like the one he’s in the middle of right now.

That reputation went back to his first full season when he scored 16 goals and notched 27 assists, then gave the Bruins six goals and two assists in 12 playoff games.

LOS ANGELES — Jake DeBrusk earned a reputation early in his career as the kind of player who could go on scoring binges.

Until this recent run, he hadn’t scored in back-to-back games all season. His longest scoring streak was a stretch of 4 points in three games in November. Before his two-goal game against the Kraken last week, DeBrusk’s last multi-goal game was in Jan. 2020, when he scored a pair of goals against Winnipeg.

“It’s one of those things where I was labeled as a player that could get hot and I haven’t gotten hot in a while,” he said in an intermission interview with NESN after scoring two goals in the first period of the Bruins’ 7-0 win over the Kings.

Clearly, he’s making up for lost time. He gave the Bruins a natural hat trick, scoring three goals in less than 21 minutes.

After DeBrusk’s early explosion, the Bruins were able to cruise, their fifth straight win all but sealed. They matched their longest win streak of the season as well as their longest road win streak (4). At the same time they snapped a five-game win streak for the Kings.

Patrice Bergeron’s power-play goal at the 11:40 mark in the second period gave the Bruins more cushion and Taylor Hall added to it at the 12:42 mark with a slap shot from 22 feet that gave him his 12th goal of the season.

As the Bruins salted the game away in the third period, the second power play cashed in. Erik Haula worked his way in front of the net to tip in Charlie Coyle’s shot and make it 6-0. The goal was special for multiple reasons. It was Haula’s 100th career goal as well as the 200th career assist for both Coyle and Craig Smith. Haula added No. 101 later in the period.

The Bruins have three games left on their six-game road trip, finishing up their back-to-back Tuesday with a stop in Anaheim before heading to Vegas and Columbus.

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman had another fine outing, stopping 34 shots for his third shutout of the season.













Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.