Marblehead’s Baxter Jennings works his magic on the slopes, wins MIAA Alpine slalom championship

“I think it’s all about not getting in my head,” Jennings said. “The sport’s a really big mental battle. As long as you’re focusing on your tactics, knowing what you did in training and translating that into the race, it’ll definitely help.”

Despite the discomfort, the junior from Marblehead won the slalom with a time of 44.96 seconds, and finished second in the giant slalom (47.39) at Tuesday’s MIAA Alpine Championships at Wachusett Mountain.

A three-sport athlete who also plays on the soccer and lacrosse teams, Jennings’s competitive drive and athletic talents shone through in his races.

“Baxter’s been an unbelievable skier all year,” said Marblehead coach John Thompson, in his 15th year leading the Magicians. “Baxter has a great attitude, always positive, always pushing himself. He’s a great asset to the team. He’s taken on more leadership this year and it’s been nice to watch.”

Haverhill senior Adam Payne won the boys’ giant slalom with a time of 47.22.

St. John’s Prep won the boys’ team title, followed by St. John’s in second place and Dover-Sherborn claiming third. The team scores were tallied by combining the three fastest times in the giant slalom and the three fastest in the slalom.

“This is a good group of guys, I can’t take credit for it because they did all the work,” St. John’s Prep coach Tim Broderick said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids to do this.”

A balanced effort helped the Eagles finally break through to the top of the podium. Tim Haarmann, a senior from Boxford, earned second place in the slalom (45.31) and sophomore Henry Coote, a resident of Manchester, finished 10th (48.34). In the giant slalom, senior Rocco Masciarelli, a Reading resident, placed sixth (48.17) and Evan Fisichelli, a senior from Marblehead, came in seventh place (48.24).

Mohawk Trail took home the girls’ team title, with Marblehead finishing in second place and Masconomet claiming third. Cohasset was awarded with the team sportsmanship award.

Powering Masconomet to a third-place finish was Charlotte Hill, who won the giant slalom with a time of 46.61 and finished fourth in the slalom (47.74).

“I’ve been working a lot on my giant slalom this year and I was pretty proud of my slalom result today, but I was pretty surprised after the giant slalom with the time that I got, so I was very excited,” Hill said.

The junior focused on skiing tighter to the gates in the giant slalom, fighting back nerves of hitting the gates en route to winning the race and leading Masconomet to the team’s first top-three finish in 11 years.

“Everybody raced well today, there was no tension, so we knew that they were going to perform well,” said Masconomet coach Ryan Quinn, in his 17th year at the helm. “We’re the hardest working team, without question, in the North Shore Ski League, and maybe the entire state.”

Westwood senior Haley Kutzer won the slalom, finishing in 45.37.

