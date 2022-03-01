Matt Cassel knows what the franchise tag process is all about. And he has some advice for J.C. Jackson.

The quarterback was tagged after his lone season as New England’s starter, a move that served as a precursor to a trade that eventually sent him to Kansas City. But as one of 10 instances of New England’s use of the franchise tag in the Bill Belichick Era, Cassel’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the process.

Matt Cassel, who was franchised by the Patriots following the 2008 season, has some advice for any of New England’s potential franchise tag candidates this year.

His biggest takeaway? Turn the intensity up a notch.

“That’s the reality you have to understand when you play under the franchise tag. You’re locked in,” he said. “It’s also a short-term thing — a one-year deal that doesn’t mean the end of the world.

Advertisement

“In the end, you have to still have that same hunger, that same desire. It’s another opportunity for a huge payday. There’s a longer term deal right around the corner; put all your focus into this one year. Use the same attention to detail and consistency when it comes to performance when you get back out there.”

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

This year’s tag window runs until March 8. The Patriots have a range of possibilities when it comes to the tag option, but the name that keeps coming up time and again is cornerback J.C. Jackson. The defensive back, who led New England with eight interceptions last season (and has 25 picks in the last four years) would be in line for a one-year, $17 million payday if he was tagged.

A week into the franchise tag window, Jackson is already on record as saying he’s disappointed the team hasn’t reached out about a potential new deal.

“I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” Jackson told NBC Sports Boston. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”

Advertisement

For his part, Cassel was tagged early in the process — Feb. 5, 2009, the first day teams were allowed to tag players that offseason. He acknowledges his own situation was different than most. Of the 10 instances the Patriots have used the franchise tag, just two of them, Cassel and Tebucky Jones in 2003, ended with a trade.

“It was really interesting for me,” Cassel recalled when asked about the journey that ended with him getting tagged. “I was going into my last year of my contract as a backup. If Tom hadn’t gotten hurt, who knows what would have happened to me?”

There were a lot of emotions when conversations about the possibility of him getting tagged were broached, but once it was official, Cassel said he had a pretty good idea of what was going to happen next.

“But due to the injury to Tom and me going out and playing, things changed for me. I was able to prove I could play at a high level,” he added. “I got to the offseason and I thought I was going to go into the free-agent process. In the end, it was unique for me — the discussions started with my agent that they were going to franchise me.

“I was ultimately franchised — at the end of the day, everyone knew Tom Brady would come back and be the starter,” he said. “But they were able to control and dictate the terms where I would go and what my next stop would be.”

Advertisement

Cassel knows his situation differs from Jackson, but when asked if he had any advice for the cornerback, he says Jackson should think long term.

“You have to understand what you are going through and what it means,” he said. “It’s going to be the most money he’s made in his entire life. While it’s one year, it’s still a nice payday — you’re locked in and guaranteed that money, no matter what. You have to take that into account.

“[But] if he keeps performing at such a high standard — like he’s done over the last couple of years — someone will give him a big contract. It’s just a matter of who and when.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.